Ireland draw with Italy to secure progress to Olympic qualifiers

Ireland women’s captain Katie Mullan admitted to a bittersweet ending as they finished their EuroHockey campaign Saturday by matching their best ever finish, assured their stay in Europe’s top flight for 2025 and sealed their place in January’s Olympic qualifiers.

A brilliant deflection from Naomi Carroll saved face for Ireland as they drew 1-1 against Italy, a team they had beaten seven times in a row in the European showpiece.

“We almost needed a fifth and sixth quarter in that game,” said Mullan afterwards. “We had the best chances to win the game.

"I suppose for us finishing fifth is the highest an Irish team has ever done and that’s something to do with this young group, which had a lot less experience than the last time we came fifth.

“It’s strange to finish equal high than we have done before and feel disappointed. But that shows the hunger and the desire of these players.”

Deirdre Duke had the best opportunity of the first-half when she hit a reverse and deflected onto the post, although the goalkeeper had time to clear.

Italy’s opener came from their first penalty corner five minutes into the third quarter when Sofia Laurito went to ground and connected with an unstoppable deflection past Lizzie Murphy. It was the fifth game running that Murphy had replaced Ayeisha McFerran in goal for the second half.

Duke, of Old Alex, then carved a chance in the Italian circle as Ireland started to create more pressure. From a baseline self-pass, she collected at the top of the circle and struck just wide with a flashing forehand on the turn.

The Green Army were now finding crucial circle penetration. With 12 minutes left, from an aerial across goal, Caitlin Sherin trapped and her one touch saw Carroll angle her stick tellingly. Her deflection gave Lucia Caruso no chance in Italy’s goal.

Ireland again finished the stronger in the final quarter. Duke had the last chance of the match with 40 seconds left but couldn’t dig out a shot and Caruso cleared danger.

Ireland, the world No 13 side, were competing here against five nations in the world’s top eight. They had finished fifth four years ago, matching three previous final standings dating back to 1984. However, the 2023 squad had fielded a young group, six of whom had debuted in last year’s Women’s World Cup.

Ireland will now play in the FIH Olympic qualifying competitions in either Spain or China, depending on their world ranking come November.

The hope for Irish fans is that both men’s and women’s teams will find themselves playing in Valencia, Spain.

Mullan, 29, said: “We know it’s a challenge for us not being in the Pro League and getting that quality competition.

“But it’s all building with this fantastic group of players and there is some great talent in there.”

Mullan will also be one of a trio of Green Army players who will play in Australia’s Hockey One national league this winter.