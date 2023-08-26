Paul McNamara backs decision for Rhasidat Adeleke to bypass relay

Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director Paul McNamara has said it is not in Rhasidat Adeleke’s best interests to race the women’s 4x400m team at the World Championships in Budapest Saturday night, adding “there is a risk of injury if she races again.”

The 20-year-old Dubliner will be absent when the Irish quartet takes to the track at the National Athletics Centre Saturday evening, having struggled with physical issues and fatigue over the past month. “I just had issues and that's what happens when it's a long season, it's just general fatigue, and my body was just kind of breaking down a bit,” she said earlier this week.

The decision to omit Adeleke from the line-up was a collective one among Adeleke, her coach Edrick Floreal, the Irish medical team and Irish team management.

“She’s had a long season,” said McNamara. “Coach Flo is of the same mindset – she’s done, she needs to get out of here, she needs to get home. The input from our medical team is that this is the right call. We can’t turn around and mandate that this girl race a 400m, or possible two fours, when the medical team are telling you, ‘she needs a break, she needs time off.’”

With Adeleke as part of the team, Ireland would be ranked sixth of 17 competing nations, based on the season’s bests of the leading four athletes. In her absence, they will be ranked 16th, with Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison, Sophie Becker and Kelly McGrory the planned starting quartet.

While McNamara hoped Adeleke might be available for the relay, he agrees fully with her decision to bypass it with an eye on her physical wellbeing ahead of an Olympic year.

“We can’t turn around and say, ‘Rhasidat, we need you to do this.’ What we do need from Rhasidat is to look after herself and be available for 2024 in her tip-top self. She is a 20-year-old who’s had a long, long season with a big transition this year. We’d love her in the 4x400m, the other girls would love her in the 4x400m, but we’ve got to do what’s right for Rhasidat and what’s right by Rhasidat right now is (to) get her home.

“She’s put three rounds in (for the individual 400m), just about got away with it, and asking for any more right now is not in Rhasidat’s best interests and it’s not in the best interests of the sport. Ultimately, spectators will be disappointed, it would be wonderful to have her there.”

Adeleke split a sizzling leg of 49.80 to help Ireland into the mixed 4x400m final at last year’s World Championships, while at last year’s Europeans in Munich, she split 49.49 on the anchor leg to help Ireland’s women’s 4x400m team reach the final, where they finished sixth. While McNamara knows her absence will be felt, he is fully behind the decision.

“We do believe we’ve always done the right thing by all athletes. We’re going to treat Rhasidat the same way we’d treat anybody else, the same way Phil Healy made a call she was done (for the season). Cliodhna Manning was selected pending proof of form and fitness; she felt she wasn’t going to get ready in time. We have to respect that decision. Why would we put a gun to Rhasidat’s head and force her to race? With due respect and deference to where she feels she’s at, where her coach feels she’s at, and what our medical team are inputting on, it’s the right call.”

Irish in action Saturday

7.07pm: Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison, Sophie Becker, Kelly McGrory: women’s 4x100m relay heats

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 5.55pm; BBC Two, 7pm