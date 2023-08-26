Rhasidat Adeleke's absence makes Ireland's relay task near impossible

Four athletes, one lap of the track and – barring something unforeseen – that will likely be the end of the road for the Irish at the World Championships in Budapest. Saturday evening’s women’s 4x400m heats will see Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison, Sophie Becker, and Kelly McGrory take on the sprint superpowers in the final event with Irish involvement.

They’ll need a top-three finish to automatically secure a place in the final, though without the services of individual finalist Rhasidat Adeleke, that looks a huge ask. The 20-year-old Tallaght sprinter finished fourth in the world 400m final on Wednesday and it was hoped she’d play a key role for the team – as she did at the Europeans in Munich last year – but her absence means they will be hugely up against it.

A statement by Athletics Ireland stated that “team management, with a duty of care to all athletes in mind, and in consultation with Adeleke and her coach, and AAI’s medical team, have confirmed the decision” that the Dubliner would not compete. Questions sent to Athletics Ireland asking for the specific reason for her withdrawal were not answered.

If Adeleke was part of the team, Ireland would be ranked sixth of 17 competing nations, based on the season’s bests of the leading four athletes. In her absence, they will be ranked 16th. Adeleke is replaced by Kelly McGrory, whose 400m season’s best of 54.21 is five seconds down on the 49.20 Adeleke ran to win the NCAA title in June.

After Wednesday's 400m final, Adeleke admitted that she didn’t have a clean bill of health over the summer.

“I just had issues and that's what happens when it's a long season, it's just general fatigue, and my body was just kind of breaking down a bit. But I was just able thankfully to get back into decent shape to be able to compete.”

Adeleke was overlooked for mixed relay selection two years ago for the Tokyo Olympics despite having the fastest relay split of any candidate, though she had not raced an individual 400m, one of the key parts of the selection criteria. She said earlier this week that the decision left her “pretty devastated”.

However, she returned to relay action for Ireland at last year’s World Championships, splitting a sizzling leg of 49.80 to help Ireland into the mixed 4x400m final, which she did not run, her eyes set on individual participation in the days after. At last year’s European Championships in Munich, Adeleke split a sizzling 49.49 on the anchor leg to help the Irish women’s 4x400m team into the final, where they finished sixth.

Elsewhere, Shericka Jackson of Jamaican turned in a truly incredible performance to win the women’s 200m on Friday night, clocking 21.41 in virtually still conditions, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 on the world all-time list. Noah Lyles took the men’s 200m in 19.52, completing a sprint double.

Irish in action 7.07pm: Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison, Sophie Becker, Kelly McGrory: women’s 4x100m relay heats

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 5.55pm; BBC Two, 7pm