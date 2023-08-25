Ireland relay team dealt huge blow as Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws

OUT: Rhasidat Adeleke has withdrawn from the Ireland relay team. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 12:24
Cathal Dennehy

Ireland’s chances in the women’s 4x400m at the World Championships in Budapest have been dealt a massive blow following the withdrawal of Rhasidat Adeleke.

The 20-year-old Tallaght sprinter finished fourth in the world 400m final on Wednesday and it was expected she would play a key role for the team, which will compete in the 4x400m heats tomorrow evening, but her absence means they will now be hugely up against it to secure a place in Sunday’s final.

With Adeleke as part of the team, Ireland would be ranked sixth of the 17 competing nations, based on the season’s bests of the leading four athletes. In her absence, they will be ranked 16th.

Adeleke was expected to team up with Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison and Sophie Becker, but she will now be replaced by Kelly McGrory, whose 400m season’s best of 54.21 is five seconds down on the 49.20 Adeleke ran to win the NCAA title in June.

It’s uncertain as to the reasons for Adeleke’s absence, though she admitted after Wednesday's 400m final that she had dealt with physical issues in recent weeks.

“I just had issues and that's what happens when it's a long season, it's just general fatigue, and my body was just kind of breaking down a bit,” she said. “But I was just able thankfully to get back into decent shape to be able to compete.”

Rhasidat Adeleke came up one, agonising place shy of stepping onto global podium

Adeleke was overlooked for mixed relay selection two years ago for the Tokyo Olympics despite having the fastest relay split of any candidate that year, though had not raced an individual 400m, one of the key parts of the selection criteria. She said earlier this week that the decision left her “pretty devastated”.

However, she returned to relay action for Ireland at last year’s World Championships, splitting a sizzling leg of 49.80 to help Ireland into the mixed 4x400m final, which she did not run, with her eyes set on individual participation in the days that followed.

At last year’s European Championships in Munich, Adeleke split 49.49 on the anchor leg to help Ireland’s women’s 4x400m team into the final, where they finished sixth.

