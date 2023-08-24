Season best time for English but fails to make final

It wasn’t what he wanted, but after the season he had, it might have been just what Mark English needed. The Donegal athlete fell short of reaching the world 800m final in Budapest tonight, finishing seventh in his semi-final in 1:45.14.

While that placed him 19th overall, well down on his 10th-place finish in Oregon last year, this was a major step forward on the rest of his year, which had been blighted by injuries.

“My lower back was at me before nationals, I had achilles issues, I got help from the experts and thankfully that’s been put to one side,” he said.

“It was very tough. I tried to go with the pace and to just see what I had. I hadn't done that before in a semi-final so I blew up a little bit over the last 100 metres, but I've no regrets on that.”

Much as it was for Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke, English could walk off the track knowing he’d given his best, albeit without the desired result. He thrust himself into contention on the opening lap, passing 400m in a lightning 49.71, perched on the inside in fourth.

He was in touch, challenging for a qualifying spot in a first global final, until the final 100m but then his legs went bankrupt, English’s time still by far his quickest this season. “I said I'd rather blow up trying than to come from behind through traffic so I have no regrets,” he said.

“I don't know if there's any races left but I would like to give it one more shot. I feel there's 1:44 in my legs.”

He admitted he had felt the weight of expectation. “The biggest challenge here was the pressure, I felt up to my neck all week. Even though I’m not entirely happy with the time and position, I’m just relieved to have it over as well.”

SIXTEENTH PLACE: Brian Fay was given a baptism of fire at his first global championship, the Dubliner unable to go with the surge in pace with two laps to run and finishing 16th in 13:42.86.

Earlier in the night, Brian Fay was given a baptism of fire at his first global championship, the Dubliner unable to go with the surge in pace with two laps to run and finishing 16th in 13:42.86.

“I was hoping I’d be in the top eight, I ran as hard as I could, but sometimes you just have to accept you’re not there,” he said.

“I’ll take it as a learning curve and move on, hopefully I’ll be able to perform at the next major championship like this.”

Fay has enjoyed a breakthrough year, smashing the Irish 5000m record in July with 13:01.40, which ranked him 16th in the field coming to Budapest, though his heat proved a very different race, the pace dawdling through the opening half.

“When the move came, I didn’t have anything in the legs, which is hard to take. I can’t seem to get that last three or four laps to go right. I got exposed a bit today but I’ll work that out. I had to accept and call a spade a spade: I wasn’t good enough to be in the final.”

Still, with 11 months until the Paris Olympics, it proved a valuable learning experience. “You don’t get any forgiveness on the world stage because everyone is good here, that’s what I need to work on, being competitive in these slow races like this. The goal for Paris is to be able to compete, not just to be here out the back of the field.”

GRUELLING: Brendan Boyce was in action in the 35km race and came home 24th in 2:37:26. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Brendan Boyce was in action in the 35km race walk early in the morning, the temperatures turning it into a gruelling affair on the streets of the Hungarian capital. Boyce was never quite in his usual rhythm and came home 24th in 2:37:26.

“My strategy was to try and get into a group, I was happy with the group I was in for the first 12km, but then I was completely out of my rhythm then and from 15K to 25K. I stuck with the good mindset. I thrive on that carnage and it was good mentally to be like, ‘you’re still catching people.’ It was the only positive in my head. The rest was agony. It was very frustrating, I couldn’t do what I wanted to do.”

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 8.55am, 5.20pm; BBC Two, 8.45am, 5.30pm