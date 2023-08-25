Motorsport: Rally Ireland could make WRC return by 2025

Rally Ireland could return to the World Rally Championship as early as 2025 but it will depend on funding said Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper, who added that the World Rally Teams that took part in Rally Ireland in 2007 and 2009 have always spoken of a desire to return to the Emerald Isle.

Harper revealed that following an expression of interest from the WRC Promoter, the wheels have now been put in motion.

“The fact that the Irish roads are difficult to replicate anywhere else in the world is a major appeal. From a logistical point of view they (WRC Promoter) would be able to build a calendar around it (Irish event).

"Whether it happens or not is another thing, it’s all down to funding. We are in the very early stages of negotiations with the government but as you can imagine, there is a huge amount of work involved, I would like to do a three year deal.”

He explained why.

“Developing the necessary infrastructure such as a service park and media centre for a one-off event wouldn’t make commercial sense. It needs to be about two and half acres or 10,000 square metres and a solid compound, that’s the requirement.”

While costs are constantly changing, he placed a budget of €12million spread across the three years.

“The service park will be the heartbeat of the event.”

Mr. Harper was anxious to comment on claims earlier this week about WR drivers coming to Ireland next year to participate in the Raven’s Rock Rally. It appears that one of his fellow council members spoke with popular media outlet DirtFish.

“As the president, I have absolutely no knowledge of that whatsoever and it was never discussed at council meetings. The dates calendar is set and I am not aware of any approach.”

The Raven’s Rock Rally is not scheduled to return to the MI calendar until 2025.

Harper is soon to provide the affiliated clubs in each of MI’s three regions with a document to see if they can work together or work across each other to identify a service park for the event.

On the event itself, he said: “It will be run like a company, whoever fills the role of the clerk of the course will do so in a full time capacity. It just wouldn’t work otherwise.”

This Sunday, several of the top drivers in the Dunman Centra Davagh Forest Rally in Cookstown are using the event as a shakedown for the forthcoming Lakeland Rally (September 3rd) in Enniskillen, a round of the Irish Forest Rally series.

Last week’s top quartet in the Cork Forest Rally - series leader Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) and fellow Tyrone drivers Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5), Mark Donnelly (VW Polo GTi R5) and Conor McCourt (Citroen C3 Rally2) headline a competitive top ten that also features reigning Irish Forest Rally champion Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5).

Derry’s Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) another contender in the Irish series completes the top six. The first stage is scheduled for 10.00am.

Also on Sunday, the Carrick-on-Suir Rallysprint at the Waterford Airport Business Park has attracted some eighty entries. Local driver Keith Power (Ford Fiesta R5) is likely to set the pace.

The event is the final round of the MI Junior Rally (J1000) Dual Surface Series where Monaghan’s Tommy Moffett (Toyota Aygo), Cloyne’s Tommy Cronin (Toyota Aygo) and Donegal’s Jack Harris (VW UP) are the principals.

There will be four timed runs over the 1.6km predominantly tarmac surface.