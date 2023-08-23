Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in world 400m final

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth in the Women's 400m final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Wednesday night.
Adeleke’s time of 49.87 in Monday's semi-finals was a big step forward from the 50.80 she ran in Sunday’s heats, comfortable and all as that had been.
The Tallaght sprinter became the first Irish sprint finalist at the World Championships for 14 years – since David Gillick and Derval O’Rourke in Berlin 2009.
And in the final itself, she ran a time of 50:13 in lane four to secured a place finish while Paulino took gold.