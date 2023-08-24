Cork fighter Callum Walsh says boxers are too afraid of losing now

Time to take on the Pitbull. The initial plan for Cork light-middleweight Callum Walsh was to build his career slowly, brick by brick. Punch after punch. It proved light work as he cruised through every opponent, 7-0 with 6 KOs. Now he powers on to his greatest test yet.

The Cobh native takes on 36-year-old Argentinian Juan Jose Velasco (24-4, 15KOs) at the Commerce Casino, Los Angeles in a ten-round main event contest this weekend. A victory rockets him up the rankings and into bright-light conversations. There are bigger bouts in New York and closer to home already afoot. But first, El Pitbull.

“We’ll have this fight, then off to Madison Square Garden for November 10,” Walsh explains. “I might have one more in between but then it is definitely a homecoming next year.

“Look, it is good to have a plan. It is good to look forward. I can only take one fight at a time too. If I f*ck one up and take a loss, the plan is done. Maybe not done, but it’s not as big a deal. I’m trying to take it one fight at a time and not look too far ahead.

“For Irish boxing at the moment, I feel like I am leading the charge right now. I don’t want to mess that up, obviously. I don’t think I will either. I am confident in myself and my team. We’re taking it one fight at a time now and I’ll see what happens.”

The southpaw secured the WBC US Silver super welterweight title last time out with a dominant showing and fourth-round stoppage of Carson Jones. His trainer, Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, is already talking about world titles. Promoter Tom Loeffler has compared him to Gennady Golovkin and said Walsh is ‘the complete package.’ Walsh wears it all lightly. Before he made the move to LA, he was a burgeoning amateur with a full-time job on a fishing boat in Cobh. Rags to riches? Not really. That was its own enjoyable chapter in what is becoming a remarkable story.

“Everyone asks me if I have a Plan B. The realistic… I don’t have a Plan B but sure worst-case scenario, I’m not planning on this, but if I f*ck all of this up, I’ll go home and go back to work. Worst case scenario is to go home and be a normal fella. What harm?

“That is not what I want to do obviously but I’m just, I’m not looking far ahead. I’m just taking it fight by fight and seeing what happens. I’m going with the flow. It seems to be doing well right now. I’ll keep growing and doing what I can.

“That is exactly why I am enjoying it. I am taking it seriously but I’m also a young fella, training and having a good time. And all my fights have been easy so far. I have confidence from that. I have a laugh now and then but once I am in camp, I take training very seriously.”

Walsh is immensely engaging on social media and has built a considerable fanbase. His US shows continue to sell out. He is markedly relaxed throughout our conversation. The only time he becomes animated is when discussing the state of the sport. He wishes it would change. He wants to be the change.

“Big fights won’t happen because lads won’t take fights. I want to make fights happen; I mean make big fights happen. It is because I honestly don’t care. I don’t. I’m confident in my ability. The worst thing that will happen is you will lose.

“Obviously this is not how you want it to go, but if I fight for a world title soon and take a loss, who cares? I’m 22. I’ll go back to the gym and try again. Everybody in boxing is afraid to take a defeat. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to lose but I feel like if you lose at the top level, who gives a f*ck? You lost to someone who is now a World Champion. Go again.

“That is why boxing is gone so bad. Everyone is afraid of the loss. Floyd Mayweather shit. They want to be 50-0, even if you fought 40 guys no one knows. I’d rather be a fella known for being in big fights, making them happen. Turn up and put on a show.

“I’m building a name and I want boxing to be exciting. The fella who will fight everyone, if you come to his fight, you know it will be a good night. I’m going to show up and give it my all. I won’t tip around and run away.”

Totally committed in the gym and between the ropes, at ease outside of it. Talented and charismatic. The boy from Cork who ventured into the world with a goal of taking on and conquering the sport. This tale has a long way to run.

“I don’t even watch boxing. It is so boring. Even when big fights happen, it is boys throwing soft jabs. Come on! Make a big fight happen and go for it. Make it exciting. Old boxing, back in the day, they didn’t care. They might have five or six losses, so what?

“That is what boxing should be, a bunch of fellas having a laugh and fighting. Making money is important but who cares about your record? It should just be a load of lads having a laugh. Then it would be up there as the best sport in the world again.”

Watch Callum Walsh against Juan Jose Velasco on Saturday 26 August, exclusively on UFC Fight Pass