Cork's Louise Shanahan bows out of 800m at World Championships

Cork's Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) bowed out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday morning. Her time of 2:00:66 saw her finish fifth in her heat of the 800m and was not enough to progress to the next round of competition.

The 26-year-old, who overcame early season injuries to win the national title last month with the second fastest time of her career, worked her way into the race after the bell and looked set for fourth before being pipped by Romania's Claudia Bobocea.