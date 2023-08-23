Cork's Louise Shanahan bows out of 800m at World Championships

Cork's Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) bowed out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday morning. Her time of 2:00:66 saw her finish fifth in her heat of the 800m and was not enough to progress to the next round of competition.
The 26-year-old, who overcame early season injuries to win the national title last month with the second fastest time of her career, worked her way into the race after the bell and looked set for fourth before being pipped by Romania's Claudia Bobocea.
The Tokyo Olympian was well positioned throughout but a sharp increase of pace with 200m to go meant the three-time-national outdoor 800m champion could not get close enough to unleash her customary fast-finishing-kick for home.
The Cambridge University student, who is set to complete her PhD in quantum physics in December, looks set to continue her season as she builds towards Paris 2024.
Sarah Lavin and Rhasidat Adeleke are the Irish athletes in action on Wednesday evening. Lavin returns for the semi-final of the 100m hurdles at 7.45pm while Adeleke runs in the final of the 400m at 8.35pm.