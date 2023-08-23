Cork's Louise Shanahan bows out of 800m at World Championships

Shanahan's time of 2:00:66 saw her finish fifth in her heat of the 800m and was not enough to progress to the next round of competition
Cork's Louise Shanahan bows out of 800m at World Championships

NOT QUITE: Ireland’s Louise Shanahan in action during the heats in the 800m at the World Athletics Championships. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 11:22
Cian Locke

Cork's Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) bowed out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday morning. Her time of 2:00:66 saw her finish fifth in her heat of the 800m and was not enough to progress to the next round of competition.

The 26-year-old, who overcame early season injuries to win the national title last month with the second fastest time of her career, worked her way into the race after the bell and looked set for fourth before being pipped by Romania's Claudia Bobocea.

The Tokyo Olympian was well positioned throughout but a sharp increase of pace with 200m to go meant the three-time-national outdoor 800m champion could not get close enough to unleash her customary fast-finishing-kick for home.

The Cambridge University student, who is set to complete her PhD in quantum physics in December, looks set to continue her season as she builds towards Paris 2024.

Sarah Lavin and Rhasidat Adeleke are the Irish athletes in action on Wednesday evening. Lavin returns for the semi-final of the 100m hurdles at 7.45pm while Adeleke runs in the final of the 400m at 8.35pm.

More in this section

Rhasidat Adeleke 21/8/2023 Adeleke ruling nothing in or out in hunt for coveted gold 
MF and DAZN: X Series - The Prime Card Press Conference - OVO Arena Wembley The furious one! John Fury flips out at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference
12 Ireland v Germany (Pool B) Ireland fall short against Germany in EuroHockey bid
#Athletics
<p>IRISH RECORD: Ciara Mageean finishes fourth in the women's 1500m final in Budapest </p>

Heartbreak for Mageean as Irish record run not enough for medal 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd