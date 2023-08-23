Ireland fall short against Germany in EuroHockey bid

Ireland women may have lost by five as they failed to keep their EuroHockey bid alive last night, but this only told part of the story in an otherwise stout defeat to a German side intent on winning their first title for a decade.

Ireland had to win by two clear goals to make history and qualify for their first EuroHockey semi-finals. Two first-half goals from a driven German side ultimately proved too much.

With 20 minutes left to play and Ireland needing four, coach Sean Dancer gambled and took off goalkeeper Lizzie Murphy. Germany then scored three in as many minutes before Murphy came back into goal.

“I was hoping that we weren’t at 2-0 down that early in the game before we considered taking off the ‘keeper,” admitted Dancer. “Germany are a very good team and we certainly thought we were in the game before the score got away from us in the end."

Germany were camped in Irish territory for large swathes of the opening quarter. In the ninth minute, they earned their first penalty corner and Die Danas’ standout Sonja Zimmerman dragged wide of Ayeisha McFerran into the right corner.

Ireland nearly struck back within two minutes when they won their first set piece. UCD’s Hannah McLoughlin struck from the top, which deflected off a German defender and onto the post. The ball briefly came back into play but was cleared by Julia Sonntag.

After McFerran had made two smart saves, she could do nothing when Pauline Heinz received a waist-high ball before controlling and firing a low forehand.

The world No.13 side still offered plenty of running after the break. Captain Katie Mullan powered into the circle early in the third quarter, her forehand saved low down by Sonntag.

Ireland then had their best spell of the match with 11 outfield players. However, captain Nike Lorenz launched two unstoppable drag flicks inside 60 seconds high into the net, before an overload saw Jette Fleschutz touch into an open goal with the next passage of play.

Ireland play Spain tomorrow as they aim to match their best finish at a EuroHockey in the fifth-place play-offs.