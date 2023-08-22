The furious one! John Fury flips out at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of unbeaten heavyweight world champion Tyson, returns to the ring for the second time this year after his decision victory over Jake Paul.
The furious one! John Fury flips out at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference
John Fury flipped over a table in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 18:11
PA Sport Staff

Tommy Fury insisted he will end YouTube boxing by beating KSI on October 14, but the Briton’s fighting talk at a press conference was overshadowed by his father’s explosive antics.

Fury, the half-brother of unbeaten heavyweight world champion Tyson, returns to the ring for the second time this year after his decision victory over Jake Paul in February.

The 24-year-old was speaking in front of the media in London to promote the bout, only for the event to end prematurely after John Fury was angered by undercard fighters Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ lewd war of words.

KSI and Tommy Fury went head to head in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

John Fury had enough, flipping over a table and kicking another to spark a melee on stage at OVO Arena Wembley.

Before the drama, Tommy Fury said: “I said that I’d end this (YouTube boxing) in 12 months.

“I fought Jake Paul in February and I’m fighting this man in October (KSI) and he will be done and YouTube boxing will be done. I only need one round (to win).”

More in this section

World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 3 Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke powers into world 400m final
World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 2 Ciara Mageean hoping to grasp the chance she's been waiting for
Sha'Carri Richardson storms to 100m glory in record time Sha'Carri Richardson storms to 100m glory in record time
furyPlace: UK
<p> FIRST ETHICS CHIEF: World Boxing appoints Professor Jack Anderson as first Ethics Chief. Pic: World Boxing</p>

Prof Jack Anderson named as World Boxing's first Ethics Chief

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd