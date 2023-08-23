McDonagh moves one win from King of the Roads place

Arthur McDonagh, John O’Rourke, Aidan Murphy and Gary Daly advanced from the Mick Barry Cup blitz at Ballincurrig to get within one win of a place in next month’s King of the Roads.

McDonagh gave the star performance, taking top spot with a maximum 18 points. O’Rourke dazzled in the first half and steadied things after a few glitches mid-way. Murphy rescued what looked an impossible situation. Daly did just enough to displace Colm Rafferty by a single point.

McDonagh led Rafferty from his brilliant opening shot. He scored the no-play line in five against six for Rafferty. He went very close to opening the big corner with a sensational ninth, which gave him a two bowl of odds lead. He hit every point, with one brilliant bowl after another and was past the line in 15. John O’Rourke was next best, but took 17 to beat the line.

O’Rourke’s first five to the no-play line were on a par with McDonagh, but a poor shot on the long straight meant he needed 11 to open the big corner. He beat the line in another six.

Behind him, Patrick Flood never really hit the groove of his high days at Ballincurrig, while nothing went right for Killian Kingston.

Aidan Murphy was not in full flow either, but he showed real character in pulling off a most unlikely win. Right up until the last two shots, Michael Harrington looked set to upstage Murphy and Martin Coppinger. Murphy closed with two exceptional bowls, his last one virtually unbeatable. Coppinger leapfrogged Harrington.

Gary Daly, may give himself ‘could do better’, when he reviews his win over James O’Donovan. He played some quality shots, but was not consistent enough to get a really low score.

O’Donovan, who won this competition last year, was well off his best.

McDonagh now faces Murphy in one semi-final, while O’Rourke plays Daly in the other. The winner of both semi-finals will qualify for King of the Roads.

Hannah Sexton gained consolation for her injury imposed elimination from the Munster senior championship by advancing a step closer to next month’s Queen of the Roads. She beat Megan Collins in the last shot of their Gretta Cormican Cup tie at Drinagh, having hit the front for the first time with two to go.

David O’Brien captured the Munster Novice B title when he overcame rising star Liam Murphy at Newcestown. He put down a marker with a big opening shot to peeping light.

He consolidated his lead with a good second one, which Murphy missed it to fall a bowl behind. O’Brien made the forge cross with a super third shot to extend his lead to two bowls.

He raised a third bowl with a big fourth shot. He increased his lead in the next two. His seventh was not on a par with the first six. Murphy matched him from there to save the third bowl of odds.

David Desmond beat Gavin Crowley in the Munster Novice C final at Derrinasafa. Crowley. He had 20m odds after three to the end of the wall. He set the pace past the bridge and was close to a bowl in front after six. He missed Ross’s in seven and Desmond went out with a big eighth to take his first lead.

Crowley regained the lead immediately, but Desmond went in front again with a brilliant 11th shot around the Darkwood turn.

He won the next two and then beat a great bowl from Crowley past Walsh’s lane to go 70m clear. He stormed home in two more to win by almost a bowl.

Jimmy Quilligan beat Willie O’Donnell at Béal na Marbh to advance to the Munster Junior C final. O’Donnell won each of the first three shots to light.

Quilligan won his first lead with a big fifth bowl up the hill. O’Donnell regained the lead immediately, but Quilligan edged the shots to light before the rock.

The lead changed hands in each of the next three. O’Donnell entered another period of dominance, before Qulligan levelled with his 14th to light before the novice line.

He won the next exchange and held off O’Donnell to the finish, impressively beating his big last shot.

Paul Twomey got the verdict after a brilliant last shot against Donncha O’Donovan in the Munster Novice D semi-final at Clondrohid.

Both players had periods of dominance, Twomey initially, then O’Donovan and Twomey again before a big 13th looked to have set O’Donovan up for victory. Twomey hung in there though and snatched it with a super last shot.