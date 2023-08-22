Prof Jack Anderson named as World Boxing's first Ethics Chief

World Boxing, the new international federation established to ensure boxing stays at the heart of the Olympic Movement, has announced the appointment of Professor Jack Anderson as its first Ethics Chief.

The Limerick native and Irish Examiner contributor has more than 25 years' experience in legal practice and sports arbitration and is currently the legal counsel in integrity regulation at Racing Victoria.

He lectured at Queen's University in Belfast for 13 years before taking up the role of Professor and Director of Sports Law Studies at the University of Melbourne in 2017. He is currently on extended leave (2022-2025) from Melbourne Law School.

“I am impressed by World Boxing’s commitment to transparency, integrity and strong governance and look forward to working with them," Anderson said.

"A sport with clear and sound ethical values, and the courage to pursue those who do not respect such standards, best protects its athletes.

"It also promotes greater confidence in the image and integrity of that sport helping it reach new audiences and secure its future.”

Anderson, as World Boxing's Ethics Chief, will advise on issues and disagreements that relate to governance and operations, reviewing policies and programmes to ensure they are consistent with World Boxing's ethics and values.

He will also bring issues forward of ethical importance to the Executive Board and Secretary General and ensure that World Boxing's operational activities are fair, ethical and transparent.

This is an independent position which Anderson will be the first port of call for all issues and in turn determine if a complaint is to be elevated to the approved World Boxing third-party organisation for further action or if it can be dealt with reasonably and in a fair manner within the existing governance remit of the organisation.

Anderson was nominated for the position by a three-person independent panel which was ratified by the Executive Board of World Boxing.

His initial term will run until the end of 2023 and will have the opportunity to be re-appointed by the new Executive Board which will be elected at the inaugural Congress in November 2023.

World Boxing’s Secretary General, Simon Toulson, said: “Strong governance, ethical practices and independent, third-party oversight are central to everything that World Boxing stands for as an international federation and the role of the Ethics Chief is a vital part of making sure that these philosophies are ingrained into the day-to-day operations of the organisation.

“Jack has an outstanding track record in sports legal practice and we have no doubt that he will play an important role in enabling World Boxing to deliver the high standards of governance, transparency and ethical practice that we believe all international federations should aspire to.”