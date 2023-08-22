Ciara Mageean hoping to grasp the chance she's been waiting for

One step left, but it’s a huge one. For Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke, this is the chance they’ve been waiting for, training for – two finals over the next two nights that will have so many back home gathered around screens, screaming the house down, hoping either might win Ireland its first World Championship medal on the track for 28 years. It’s not probable, but it is possible.

On Tuesday Mageean has her chance. Wednesday it’s Adeleke’s. By Thursday, there’s every chance either will have joined Sonia O’Sullivan and Eamonn Coghlan as the only Irish athletes to win track medals in the 40-year history of this event, with race walkers Olive Loughnane, Gillian O’Sullivan, and Rob Heffernan having done so on the roads.

“It will take a PB to do it, but I feel ready,” said Mageean. “It’s going to be fast, but that’s what we want. I feel in the best place I’ve ever been.”

The 31-year-old goes into Tuesday night’s showdown in the form of her life, having conserved energy while coasting through the rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The only issue? She faces one of the greatest 1500m fields ever assembled, with two Olympic champions in Faith Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan, along with Olympic and world medallist Laura Muir and a pair of formidable Ethiopians in Diribe Welteji and Birke Haylom. Mageean needs the race of her life to reach the podium, but this looks as good a chance as she’ll ever get.

“I feel I am ready for anything that unfolds and I have plenty of types of racing in my arsenal,” she said.

Exactly 24 hours after Mageean toes the line, Adeleke will be on track for the 400m final. The 20-year-old Dubliner finished runner-up in Monday night’s semi-final, clocking 49.87 behind Marileidy Paulino, the world and Olympic silver medallist who ran 49.54. She becomes the first Irish sprint finalist at the World Championships for 14 years.

Adeleke rocketed from the blocks but then settled in down the back straight – a little too much. Her coach, Edrick Floreal, had instructed her to get out hard. Adeleke didn’t do that. “I was probably just too comfortable, but I’ll fix it for the final,” she said. “There’ll be a tweak, I had a lot of energy at the end, it’s really just distributing it properly.”

There is little doubt that she’s aware of the expectation building at home. “I don't want to put too much pressure, I know what I can do,” she said. “And you know, I'm just really, really grateful that I'm able to do what I love. It was a good race and I know I've a good position for the final.”

Adeleke is the fifth fastest qualifier and has been drawn in lane four, the medal favourites all outside her. It’s a race for which Adeleke – and her growing fanbase back in Ireland – has been waiting a long time. And now, a week shy of her 21st birthday, she has her chance.

The big lesson for the final? “I need to find my 200m speed, but that’s something I’m going to use,” she said. “I’m definitely getting back in shape. I feel like I can compete against the best, and it’s anyone’s medal.”

Elsewhere, Sharlene Mawdsley brought the curtain down on a fine championships by finishing eighth in her semi-final in 51.78, having helped the mixed relay to sixth two days earlier.

The women’s 100m final was won by Sha’Carri Richardson of USA, the 23-year-old Texan powering down the outside lane to claim her first major title in 10.65. Her teammate Grant Holloway claimed the men’s 110m hurdles in 12.96.