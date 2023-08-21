Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke powers into world 400m final

This had long seemed her destiny, and now it’s her reality. Rhasidat Adeleke will line up for the world 400m final on Wednesday finishing second in her semi-final in Budapest on Monday night, a race won by Marileidy Paulino in 49.54.

Adeleke’s time of 49.87 was a big step forward from the 50.80 she ran in Sunday’s heats, comfortable and all as that was. The Tallaght sprinter becomes the first Irish sprint finalist at the World Championships for 14 years – since David Gillick and Derval O’Rourke in Berlin 2009.

Drawn in lane five, Adeleke got by far the biggest cheer of the eight athletes after being introduced, the droves of Irish fans rising and waving their tricolours. She smiled a brief smile, then went straight back to full-focus mode. Adeleke had coasted through the opening 200m in her heat a day earlier but this time, she rocketed out of the blocks, but then settled in down the back straight.

Around the final turn, she had significant ground to make up on Paulino and Belgium’s Cynthia Bolingo, but she dug in, reeling in Bolingo midway up the home straight and holding her off to take the second automatic spot in Wednesday’s final.

Adeleke missed the final by one place on her World Championships debut last July, finishing ninth, but climbed to a new level since making the one-lap race her focus this year, clocking a championship record of 49.20 to win the NCAA title in June.

She had been below her best on the sole 400m race she ran since turning professional in July, clocking 49.99 in Monaco, and after her heat here on Sunday she said: “We’re at that point of the season there’s a lot of fatigue, my body had some niggles I needed to get right before coming out here,” she said.

Her goal this week? “To give it my all.” The final takes place at 8.35pm Irish time on Wednesday, a race for which Adeleke – and her growing fanbase back in Ireland – has been waiting a long time. And now, a week shy of her 21st birthday, she has her chance.

Ciara Mageean will take her shot at a first global medal before then, the 31-year-old lining up for the 1500m final in Budapest on Tuesday night. “It will take a PB to do it, but I feel ready,” she said after coasting to the line in her semi-final to finish third.

Irish in action, Tuesday (all times Irish)

5.40pm: Sarah Lavin, women’s 100m hurdles heats

6.28pm: Mark English, men’s 800m heats

6.36pm: John Fitzsimons, men’s 800m heats

8.31pm: Ciara Mageean, women’s 1500m final

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 5.30pm; BBC 2, 5.15pm