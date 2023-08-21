Ireland rowing team named for World Championship and Olympic qualification

In total 28 athletes will be racing in just two weeks time, the largest number of Irish athletes to compete at a World Rowing Championships.
TEAM IRELAND: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 17:05
Andrew Horgan

High Performance Director Antonio Maurogiovanni has announced the 12 crews that he has selected to represent Ireland at the 2023 World Rowing Championships.

These championships, which are set to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from the 3rd of September until the 10th, act as the first opportunity for the Irish rowers to secure Olympic qualification spots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After this event the last chance to secure a spot at the Games will be next May at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

At the 2019 World Championships Rowing Ireland qualified four boats for the Tokyo Olympics followed by two more at the final qualification event.

In total 28 athletes will be racing in just two weeks time, the largest number of Irish athletes to compete at a World Rowing Championships for Ireland, with 26 of them being in Olympic class events.

The most notable names selected include Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who won gold medals in Japan in 2021, Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey, who finished 8th at those Games but have since won bronze medals at the World Rowing Championships in 2022, where O'Donovan and McCarthy also took gold.

Team Announcement

Para Mixed Double (PR2 Mix2x)

Katie O'Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowan (Galway RC)

Lightweight Women's Double (LW2x)

Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Women's Scull (LW1x)

Siobhán McCrohan (Tribesman RC)

Lightweight Men's Double (LM2x)

Paul O'Donovan (University College Cork RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Men's Scull (LM1x)

Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women's Pair (W2-)

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC)

Aifric Keogh (Dublin University Ladies BC)

Women's Double (W2x)

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Women's Four (W4-)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Imogen Magner (Carlow RC)

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Men's Pair (M2-)

Nathan Timoney (Queen's University Belfast BC)

Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

Men's Double (M2x)

Philip Doyle (Portora BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)

Men's Quad (M4x)

Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC)

Andrew Sheehan (University College Cork BC)

Ronan Byrne (Shandon BC)

Konan Pazzaia (Queen's University Belfast BC)

Men's Four (M4-)

John Kearney (University College Cork RC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)

Adam Murphy (University College Cork RC)

Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (University of Galway BC)

High Performance Director

Antonio Maurogiovanni

Coaching Team

Dominic Casey - HP Lightweight Head Coach

David Breen - HP Para Coach

Giuseppe De Vita - HP Women's Head Coach

Ashley Rowe - HP Women's Coach

Fran Keane - HP Men's Head Coach

Nicolo Maurogiovanni - HP Men's Coach

Physio Team

Heather O'Brien

Orla Doolin

Team Manager

Michael O'Rourke

