World Athletic Championship, Vuelta a Espana and League of Ireland action: your sport on TV this week

The World Athletic Championships continue in Budapest this week with Ireland hopes of medal lying with Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageenan who are both in action on Monday and Tuesday. 
Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 12:40
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: World Athletics Championships are taking place in Budapest continue this week. Ireland got off to a great start with the 4x400m mixed relay team finishing sixth in the final. Sophie O'Sullivan knocked 5 seconds off her PB and achieved Olympic qualification but just missed out on the 1500m final by finishing eighth in her heat. Sarah Healy ran a PB in the 1500m semi-final and was unlucky not to make the final. Ciara Mageean is through to the 1500m final taking place on Tuesday at 8.31pm. Rhasidat Adeleke got her championships off to a flying start easing into the 400m semi-final taking place on Monday at 8.12pm. She is joined by Sharlene Mawdsley who runs in heat two of the 400m semi-finals. All the action is live on Virgin Media Two. 

Set the Sky Box: Vuelta a Espana begins this weekend. Time-trial takes place on Saturday and the La Vuelta 23 will go wind its way through Andorra, France and Spain in 21 stages which include seven mountain stages covering a total of 3,100km. Live on Eurosport. 

Streaming Pick: We are nearing the business end of the League of Ireland season with nine games to go. Shamrock Rovers sit top of the league table for the last few months and victory over Dundalk, who currently sit fifth and still in the title race, would be a big step for Rovers fourth title in a row. It's tight at the top of the table with St Pat's leading the way just four points behind Rovers and they play UCD on Friday. Derry City take on Bohs in a third place versus fourth place match up. All games are live on LOITV.

Monday August 21

5.30pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

5.30pm, Torino v Cagliari, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

6pm, Alavès v Sevilla, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

7.45pm, Bologna v Milan, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

8pm, Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8.30pm, Granada v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

Tuesday August 22

2.30pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

4pm, US Open Qualifying, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

5.15pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

6.30pm, Ireland v Germany, Women's EuroHockey Championship, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Rangers v PSV Eindhoven, Champions League Qualifier, RTÈ 2 & TNT Sports 1

Wednesday August 23

8.30am, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

1.30pm, Ebor Festival, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.30pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

2.45pm, Ireland v India, 3rd T20, TNT Sports 1

4pm, US Open Qualifying, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena 

4.15pm, Women: Tour of Scandinavia, Stage 3 (Cycling), Eurosport 1

5.50pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

7pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

8pm, Molde v Galatasaray, Champions League Qualifier, Virgin Media Three & TNT Sports 1

8pm, Braga v Panathanaikos, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Maccabi Haifa v Young Boys, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 4

Thursday August 24

5.50am, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

12pm, Czech Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm, Ebor Festival, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.15pm, BinckBank Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2.30pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

4pm, US Open Qualifying, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

4.15pm, Women: Tour of Scandinavia, Stage 2 (Cycling), Eurosport 1

5pm, Tour Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.50pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

Friday August 25

8.45am, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

10.50am, Essendon v Collingwood, AFL, TNT Sports 1

11am, Dutch Grand Prix Practice, F1, Sky Sports F1

12pm, Czech Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, Women: Tour of Scandinavia, Stage 3 (Cycling), Eurosport 1

1.30pm, Ebor Festival, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.15pm, BinckBank Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2.30pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

4pm, US Open Qualifying, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

5pm, Tour Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.20pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

6.30pm, Las Palmas v Real Sociedad, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

7pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

7.30pm, New Zealand v South Africa, International Rugby, Sky Sports Mix & Showcase

7.30pm, RB Leipzig v Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

7.45pm, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

8pm, Nantes v Monaco, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 1

8pm, Chelsea v Luton Town, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8.30pm, Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

Saturday August 26

5.50am, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

7.35am, Brisbane Lions v St Kilda, AFL, TNT Sports 1

10.15am, Dutch Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying, F1, Sky Sports F1

10.25am, Geelong Cats v Western Bulldogs, AFL, TNT Sports 3

11.30am, Czech Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, Bournemouth v Tottenham, Premier League, TNT Sports 1

12.30pm, Ross County v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

1pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

1pm, Max Holloway v Chan Sung Jung, UFC, TNT Sports 2

1.25pm, Ebor Festival, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.30pm, Connacht v Ulster, Women's Interprovincial Championship, TG4

3.15pm, BinckBank Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 1

3.15pm, England v Fiji, World Cup warm-up, Amazon Prime

4.10pm, Women: Tour of Scandinavia, Stage 4 (Cycling), Eurosport 1

4.30pm, Càdiz v Almerìa, La Liga, LaLigaTV

4.45pm, Leinster v Munster, Women's Interprovincial Championship, TG4

5.30pm, Italy v Japan, World Cup warm-up, Amazon Prime

5.30pm, Scotland v Georgia, World Cup warm-up, Amazon Prime

5.30pm, Brighton v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

5.30pm, M'gladbach v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Tour Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (cycling), Eurosport 1

5.55pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

6pm, Catalans v Wigan, Super League, Sky Sports Action

6.30pm, Granada v Mallorca, La Liga, LaLigaTV

7pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

7.45pm, Ireland v Samoa, World Cup warm-up, RTÈ 2 & Amazon Prime

8.30pm, Sevilla v Girona, La Liga, LaLigaTV

Sunday August 27

2.30am, Jared Anderson v Andriy Rudenko, Heavyweight title clash, Sky Sports Arena

5.55am, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

11am, Czech Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11.40am, Women: Tour of Scandinavia, Stage 4 (Cycling), Eurosport 1

12pm, Watford v Blackburn Rovers, Championship, Sky Sports Football

12pm, Rennes v Le Havre, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 1

2pm, Strasbourg v Toulouse, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 1

12.30pm, Dutch Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1

1.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (cycling), Eurosport 1

2pm, Sheffield Utd v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2.30pm, Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

4.05pm, Lorient v Lille, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

4.30pm, Newcastle v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4.30pm, Tour Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

4.30pm, Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

4.30pm, Villareal v Barcelona, La Liga, LaLigaTV

4.45pm, France v Australia, World Cup warm-up, Amazon Prime

5.30pm, Juventus v Bologna, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

5.30pm, Fiorentina v Lecce, Serie A, TNT Sports 3

6.30pm, Valencia v Osasuna, La Liga, LaLigaTV

6.55pm, World Athletics Championships, Athletics, BBC 2, BBC 1, Virigin Media Two & Eurosport

7pm, European Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 2

7.45pm, Nice v Lyon, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

7.45pm, Napoli v Sassuolo, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

7.45pm, Lazio v Genoa, Serie A, TNT Sports 3

8.30pm, Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis, La Liga, LaLigaTV

