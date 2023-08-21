World Athletic Championship, Vuelta a Espana and League of Ireland action: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: World Athletics Championships are taking place in Budapest continue this week. Ireland got off to a great start with the 4x400m mixed relay team finishing sixth in the final. Sophie O'Sullivan knocked 5 seconds off her PB and achieved Olympic qualification but just missed out on the 1500m final by finishing eighth in her heat. Sarah Healy ran a PB in the 1500m semi-final and was unlucky not to make the final. Ciara Mageean is through to the 1500m final taking place on Tuesday at 8.31pm. Rhasidat Adeleke got her championships off to a flying start easing into the 400m semi-final taking place on Monday at 8.12pm. She is joined by Sharlene Mawdsley who runs in heat two of the 400m semi-finals. All the action is live on Virgin Media Two.

Set the Sky Box: Vuelta a Espana begins this weekend. Time-trial takes place on Saturday and the La Vuelta 23 will go wind its way through Andorra, France and Spain in 21 stages which include seven mountain stages covering a total of 3,100km. Live on Eurosport.