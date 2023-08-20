USA's Noah Lyles sprints to first World Championship gold in 100 metres

Noah Lyles of the United States scorched to victory in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, his first world title over the distance
GOLD STANDARD: Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Pic: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 21:31
Dylan King

Noah Lyles of the United States scorched to victory in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, his first world title over the distance, while Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei took gold in the 10,000m.

Lyles pulled ahead over the final 50m to cross in a personal best 9.83 seconds, matching the world-leading time this season.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana clocked a time of 9.88 for silver, while Britain's Zharnel Hughes also ran 9.88 for bronze.

The two-times world champion in the 200m will now go for the sprint double, last achieved by Usain Bolt in 2015.

Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive 10,000 metres gold despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.

The world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m has had an injury-hit year and struggled to hit his top form but, on a hot, humid night in Budapest he broke clear approaching the bell and stamped his authority over the field with a 53-second last lap to come home in 27:51.42.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the bronze.

<p>THUMBS UP: Ciara Mageean of Ireland after qualifying for the women's 1500m final in Budapest. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

