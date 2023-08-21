Devine and O'Sullivan secure maiden Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan secured their maiden Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title with a second place finish on the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally where works driver Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux and his co-driver Alexandre Coria aboard their M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 took their expected victory to extend their lead in the British Rally Championship. Fourmaux finished 47.7s ahead of Devine with Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally3) snatching the final podium place late on - 3.2s further behind. The Clonakilty crew of Darragh O’Donovan/Michael White (Honda Civic) clinched the ITRC Junior title with a facile victory.

Fourmaux led from the start but was kept in check by the ITRC regulars on Friday evening’s four extremely wet and windy stages. Overnight he led Devine by 7.4s with Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta Rally2) another 7.7s behind. Welsh driver Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) bid to win the Tarmac series ended on SS2 when he slid off, hitting a gatepost and a tree after he lost concentration trying to engage malfunctioning wipers.

Fourmaux quickly extended his lead on the opening pair of stages of Saturday’s final leg, bringing his tally of stage wins to four and his lead to 24.7s. The French ace always seemed to have something in reserve and didn’t have to take any undue risks. Just behind the Frenchman, Callum Devine took control of his own destiny. Although he declared he would have liked to race Fourmaux, he still set a strong pace rather than back off and lose concentration as his only ITRC rival Josh Moffett (Hyundai I20 N Rally2) was again out of sorts, three places and well over a minute adrift. By then (SS6) Ryan Loughran (Ford Fiesta R5) and Desi Henry (Citroen C3) were out, the former, who set the pace on a torrential third stage, retired with propshaft failure and the latter’s exit was due to a double puncture.

As Devine went on to claim championship success and capture the Bertie Fisher Trophy, Cathan McCourt’s third overall was under intense scrutiny from a charging Greer, between them the duo set the fastest stage times for the remainder of the rally. At the final service Greer had closed to within 3.6s, McCourt admitting he backed off too much on SS7, seemed to have rescued the situation with the best time on SS8 to move 10s clear. However, Greer took the spot with the best times on the final two stages. A despondent Moffett lost a few places on the closing stages falling behind Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) and Robert Barrable (Citroen C3) to finish seventh.

Meanwhile, Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) won the Cork Forest Rally, round four of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship. He finished just 2.2s ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Jason Mitchell with the similar car of Mark Donnelly 7s seconds further behind in third. Caldwell was best on the opening pair of stages and led McCourt by 6.6s with Jason Mitchell fresh from the Ulster Rally the previous two days, occupying third - a second behind followed by Jordan Hone.

Mark Donnelly (VW Polo GTi R5), who overshot on the first square left of the opening stage, climbed from eight to fourth. Vivian Hamill retired when his VW Polo GTi R5 went off the road and into a bog. On the repeat of both stages, Caldwell continue to lead but Mitchell began to close, however, Caldwell managed to repel his charge though the final four stages to take the spoils.

Modern Tyres Ulster Rally (Irish Tarmac Rally Championship & British Rally Championship) Newry: 1. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 1h. 35m. 30.9s; 2. C. Devine/N. O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+47.7s; 3. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+50.9s; 4. C. McCourt/D. O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+57s; 5. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 46.6s; 6. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 50.7s; 7. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+2m. 52.8s; 8. G. Pearson/D. Barritt (VW Polo GTi R5)+4m. 57.5s; 9. N. Roskell/R. Fagg (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+7m. 02.2s; 10. J. Black/K. Egan (Toyota Starlet)+8m 04.1s.

Cork Forest Rally (Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship) Ballyguyrue North: 1. R. Caldwell/A. Kierans (Skoda Fabia R5) 36m. 55.6s; J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5)+2.2s; 3. M. Donnelly/S. Ferris (VW Polo GTI R5)+9.2s; 4. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Citroen C3 Rally2)+121.6s; 5. J. Hone/P. Hone (Ford Fiesta R5)+34.6s; 6. O. Murphy/A. Nestor (Citroen C3 Rally2)+57.7s; 7. D. Mackarel/E. Creedon (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 399.0s; 8. D. Condell/E. Kennedy (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 41.4s; 9. M. Conlon/P. McPhillips (Ford Escort)+3m. 55.9s; 10. H. McQuaid/D. Casey (Ford Escort)+4m. 24.8s.