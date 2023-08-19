Five-star Ireland hammer Scotland to get Euro tilt on track

This was a night when Ireland finally produced the attacking flair they craved, as they put their EuroHockey bid firmly back on track thanks to a sizzling 5-0 win over Scotland.

Captain Katie Mullan had predicted her side would bounce back after their insipid and lacklustre opening defeat to England - and how the Green Army delivered.

A first-half blitz which yielded three goals in seven, second quarter minutes from Hannah McLoughlin, Ellen Curran and a fine strike from Niamh Carey after a length of the field counter attack put Scotland to the sword here. Two late goals from Sarah Torrans added gloss to a memorable evening.

This match had followed world champions Germany men playing to 7,000 locals, as Wales fought back from 3-1 down to secure a famous 3-3 draw against nervous hosts.

After that breathless match, the stands were sparse but for 200 boisterous Irish in the stands who willed the Green Army on. Now they will believe that they can cause an upset over Germany women on Tuesday and qualify for the semi-finals for the first time.

They were full of running from the off. Ireland had three early penalty corners, but all failed to spark or cause concern to Amy Gibson in Scotland’s goal. Meanwhile, a circle melee saw Deirdre Duke’s shot dribble just wide.

The first quarter ended with Ireland’s second green handed to Katie McKee. But with Scotland then down to 10, Ireland made hay when Sarah Hawkshaw’s slap pass into the circle found McLoughlin, who turned and delicately tapped past Gibson.

Seventy seconds later, Ireland doubled the lead when Michelle Carey fed Curran, whose instinctive tap to goal had enough power to hit the backboard.

Scotland were all at sea as the second quarter developed. A dangerous aerial clearance inside their 23m was intercepted by Sarah Torrans, who then won Ireland’s fourth corner. It was their best effort from their six corner chances, too, as Roisin Upton struck just wide.

Little matter. Ireland pressed six minutes later, a five-pass move up field from their own circle. Suddenly Carey was free in the circle, thanks to a return pass from her twin Michelle, and she fired brilliantly across goal for their third.

The third quarter was in stark contrast to the opening 30 minutes, but Scotland posed little threat. It took until five minutes from time for Ireland to add gloss to their night, Torrans poking home from close range. With 50 seconds left, Torrans was put free from a turnover and she calmly slotted home to spark Irish joy in the stands.

Ireland had narrowly beaten the Scots thanks to Naomi Carroll’s goal in a corresponding pool match at the 2021 championships. Sean Dancer’s side will now have to summon their best hockey against Germany.

Although a fight for a top six place remains in their grasp, Ireland will look back on their 1-1 from the 2019 tournament, which stopped a run of nine successive defeats to the current world No.4 side.