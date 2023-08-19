Finn Lynch seals Olympic qualifying spot for Ireland

The Carlow sailor did enough in The Hague on Saturday.
FAIR WIND: Finn Lynch sealed Ireland's spot in Paris. 

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 18:20
Examiner Sport

Irish sailor Finn Lynch has clinched qualification for Ireland for the 2024 Olympics at the World Championships in The Hague on Saturday.

The Carlow native finished 23rd overall in the men’s dinghy class, claiming the 15th nation spot out of 16 available.

“It is difficult to express the significance of Finn’s result but he can now add nation qualifying to his many achievements to date,” said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. “As our senior athlete in the squad, he motivates and inspires our up-and-coming athletes with his leadership and perseverance.” 

Lynch featured at the 2016 Games in Rio as the youngest competitor in his class but failed to male Tokyo four years later. 

He described qualifying for Paris next year as a "monkey off my back" and will now focus fully on preparations for the Olympics and selection for the national squad.

