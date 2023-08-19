Sizzling anchor leg from Mawdsley carries Irish into world final

Sharlene Mawdsley’s split of 50.14 was the fastest of any anchor runner.
Sizzling anchor leg from Mawdsley carries Irish into world final

FINAL BOUND: Sharlene Mawdsley carried the Irish mixed 4x400m team from seventh to fourth in their heat at the World Championships in Budapest this morning – and into their third straight global final. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 12:21
Cathal Dennehy

With a final leg that was as strong as it was scintillating, as astute as it was awesome, Sharlene Mawdsley carried the Irish mixed 4x400m team from seventh to fourth in their heat at the World Championships in Budapest this morning – and into their third straight global final.

Having finished eighth at the Olympics in Tokyo and eighth in last year’s world final, the pressure was on to reproduce a similar effort here, and they certainly did, the quartet of Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell and Mawdsley clocking 3:13.90 to edge Jamaica as the eighth-fastest qualifier for tonight’s final, which goes to the line at 8.49pm Irish time.

Mawdsley’s split of 50.14 was the fastest of any anchor runner. “I was just doing my best to get us in position, fourth was the minimum of where we wanted to come and to split what I split, I’m truly delighted,” said the Newport athlete.

“We’ve done it before we know what to do,” said O’Donnell. “We’ve beaten the odds every single time and if we didn’t make the final, we were going to be disappointed.” Becker added: “It doesn’t get old, (being) world finalists. I’m so proud of the team.” Kate O’Connor made a flying start in the heptathlon on her World Championships debut, the Dundalk athlete clocking a PB of 13.57 after a one-hour delay to the programme due to a thunderstorm.

There was disappointment for Eric Favors in the shot put, the national record holder eliminated with a best of 19.65m. Likewise, it was a day to forget for David Kenny in the 20km race walk, the Farranfore trailing near the back of the field when he stepped off the course after 15km.

Irish in action today (all times Irish) 

1.26pm: Sarah Healy, women’s 1500m heats 

1:37pm: Sophie O’Sullivan, women’s 1500m heats 

1.48pm: Ciara Mageean, women’s 1500m heats 

6.02pm: Nick Griggs, men’s 1500m heats 

6.11pm: Luke McCann, men’s 1500m heats 

6.29pm: Andrew Coscoran, men’s 1500m heats 

6.05pm: Kate O’Connor, heptathlon shot put 

7.35pm: Kate O’Connor, heptathlon 200m 

8.49pm: Chris O’Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, mixed 4x400m final 

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 7.40am, 5.50pm; BBC Two, 9.00am, 5.30pm

More in this section

A view of the National Athletics Centre, host for the 2023 World Athletics Championships starting this Saturday 17/8/2023 First event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Seven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Top seed Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Western and Southern Open semi-finals
Sarah Hawkshaw 18/8/2023 Ireland lose to strong English side at EuroHockey Championship
Sizzling anchor leg from Mawdsley carries Irish into world final

Alcaraz ends Purcell's dream Cincinnati run, Djokovic crushes Fritz

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd