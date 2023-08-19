Sizzling anchor leg from Mawdsley carries Irish into world final

With a final leg that was as strong as it was scintillating, as astute as it was awesome, Sharlene Mawdsley carried the Irish mixed 4x400m team from seventh to fourth in their heat at the World Championships in Budapest this morning – and into their third straight global final.
Having finished eighth at the Olympics in Tokyo and eighth in last year’s world final, the pressure was on to reproduce a similar effort here, and they certainly did, the quartet of Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell and Mawdsley clocking 3:13.90 to edge Jamaica as the eighth-fastest qualifier for tonight’s final, which goes to the line at 8.49pm Irish time.
Mawdsley’s split of 50.14 was the fastest of any anchor runner. “I was just doing my best to get us in position, fourth was the minimum of where we wanted to come and to split what I split, I’m truly delighted,” said the Newport athlete.
“We’ve done it before we know what to do,” said O’Donnell. “We’ve beaten the odds every single time and if we didn’t make the final, we were going to be disappointed.” Becker added: “It doesn’t get old, (being) world finalists. I’m so proud of the team.” Kate O’Connor made a flying start in the heptathlon on her World Championships debut, the Dundalk athlete clocking a PB of 13.57 after a one-hour delay to the programme due to a thunderstorm.
There was disappointment for Eric Favors in the shot put, the national record holder eliminated with a best of 19.65m. Likewise, it was a day to forget for David Kenny in the 20km race walk, the Farranfore trailing near the back of the field when he stepped off the course after 15km.
: Sarah Healy, women’s 1500m heats
Sophie O’Sullivan, women’s 1500m heats
Ciara Mageean, women’s 1500m heats
: Nick Griggs, men’s 1500m heats
Luke McCann, men’s 1500m heats
Andrew Coscoran, men’s 1500m heats
Kate O’Connor, heptathlon shot put
: Kate O’Connor, heptathlon 200m
: Chris O’Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, mixed 4x400m final
