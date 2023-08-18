Ireland lose to strong English side at EuroHockey Championship

EuroHockey Championships

Ireland 0 England 3

Ireland will once again have to do it the hard way in a EuroHockey Championships after Sean Dancer's side convincingly lost their opening game 3-0 to England.

The Green Army suffered their 11th straight defeat to England over a 39-year stretch courtesy of Grace Balsdon’s penalty stroke, a brilliant back-to-goal deflection from Tess Howard and Hannah Martin’s back post goal.

This result, one where Ireland lacked the midfield punch and killer circle touch, means that victory is a must against Scotland on Saturday night before Tuesday’s final pool clash against hosts Germany. A top six finish and an Olympic qualification competition berth is firmly in the balance.

“It’s not the performance we would have wanted,” said captain Katie Mullan. “But it’s tournament hockey and we have to look forward and learn from this.

“We have come here to play the hockey we have prepared for the last few months and know doubt this group will do that but unfortunately it didn’t happen today.”

It had started so well, with both sides finding rhythm in the early salvos before England were awarded a penalty stroke in the eighth minute.

Izzy Petter was felled by Ayeisha McFerran, back in Ireland’s goal ahead of Lizzy Murphy, and Ireland didn’t appeal the decision. The Kampong stopper did well to read Balsdon’s shot to her right, but her strike agonisingly deflected off the bottom of McFerran’s stick.

In the second quarter and England making hay inside Ireland’s 23m, Flora Peel found Howard, who scored a superb deflected goal with the back of her stick and her back to the net. McFerran had no chance.

Murphy came into Ireland’s goal for McFerran in the third quarter and immediately had to contend with two penalty corners.

England were now full of running and were stretching Ireland. The odd circle entry aside, this game was England’s for the taking and they finally snatched breathing space courtesy of the excellent Peel.

Her link up play with Holly Hunt saw the ball crash across the circle. Howard was in the mix again, as the ball bobbled out to Martin at the back post and she slotted calmly into an empty net.

Mullan added: “England were clinical and put us on the back foot early but I know the girls will turn this around.”

Scotland, with the Irish watching on, were set to play hosts Germany in the final game of the opening day here.