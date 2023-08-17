Cricket: Kane half-century as Munster Reds see off Leinster Lightning

Josh Manley was superb with the ball for the Reds, taking 4-30, and were it not for Kane’s brilliance with the bat, would probably have taken the Player of the Match accolade.
HOWZAT: The Reds' PJ Moore (right), and Gareth Delaney celebrate after taking the wicket of David Delaney at The Mardyke in Cork. 

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:48
Gerard Mulreaney

Trone Kane’s half-century guided Munster Reds to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over a disappointing Leinster Lightning at The Mardyke on Thursday. 

Kane scored 71 runs, including nine fours and two sixes, and also linked up with Alistair Frost for a 118-run third wicket partnership. 

With Ben White missing, the Reds gave a debut to Byron McDonough, while the Lightning also gave a debut to Sean McNicholl. 

The Lightning, fielding a relatively inexperienced side scored their second-lowest inter-provincial total of 137 – only just surpassing their previous low of 135. Only Gavin Hoey (37), Séamus Lynch (31), and David Delany (19) posting any scores of note - with Delany trapped lbw by his cousin Gareth. Josh Manley was superb with the ball for the Reds, taking 4-30, and were it not for Kane’s brilliance with the bat, would probably have taken the Player of the Match accolade.

In reply to the Lightning’s total, the Reds lost two early wickets – Commins and Matt Ford. But once Kane and Frost came together the game was all but over.

Kane will be disappointed not to have batted until the end - slashing a Hoey delivery to Simi Singh - but the damage was already done, as the Reds cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

Sean McNicholl marked his debut with the wicket of Ford, to finish 1-4.

MATCH SUMMARY:  Lightning 137 (31.2 overs; G Hoey 37, S Lynch 31; J Manley 4-30).

Reds 138-3 (25.4 overs; T Kane 71, A Frost 48*; S McNicholl 1-4)

*Munster Reds won by 7 wickets

