Fourth in Ulster will clinch Tarmac Championship for Devine

Motorsport

With four victories on the bounce, Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) needs a fourth-place finish on the Newry based Modern Tyres Ulster Rally that begins Friday to secure a maiden Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title.

Even then, that is based on either of his title rivals, defending champion Monaghan’s Josh Moffett or Welshman Meirion Evans (last year’s Ulster winner) taking top championship points. The two-day event offers 50% bonus points. If neither Moffett nor Evans claim the maximum 31 points, then Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan are home and hosed.

The scenario brings a very different pressure for the Derry driver.

"It won’t be all out from the start, I will bed myself in and see the pace. But I need to keep the brain occupied, if you back off you lose concentration.”

It all looked so different earlier in the season when Devine was outside the podium places in Galway and West Cork. However, everything clicked on the Circuit of Ireland which started a winning streak that included O’Sullivan’s home event, the Rally of the Lakes, Donegal, and the Cork ‘20’.

The Ulster is the only event that dovetails as rounds of the ITRC and the British Rally Championship and while the latter can parade M-Sport works driver and Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux as their stand out representative, there are only six BRC registered drivers crossing the Irish sea. Scottish driver Garry Pearson (VW Polo GTi R5) is the only other BRC1 driver, the other four are from the BRC Junior category. Four-time champion Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin, who pulled the pin on his participation, has urged the series organisers to take an in-depth look at the championship.

Evans is top seed followed by Fourmaux, Devine and Moffett. How the ITRC drivers fare against the Frenchman will be watched with more than a passing interest.

Belfast’s Jonny Greer and Swords driver Robert Barrable, both in Citroen C3 Rally2 cars, Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Fiesta Rally2) and Derry’s Desi Henry Citroen C3 Rally2) could play a part in the destiny of the ITRC title. Scotland’s Euan Thorburn (VW Polo GTi R5) and Preston driver James Ford (Citroen C3 Rally2) round out the top ten.

The ITRC Junior title is also down for decision and is more or less a straight dice between Cork drivers Robbie O’Hanlon and Darragh O’Donovan, both in Honda Civics. A win for either will suffice. The first of today’s four stages (Slieve Roe) begins at 3.30pm.

Sunday’s Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally is the fourth instalment of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship. Series leader Mark Donnelly, who switches to a VW Polo GTi R5, heads the entry that includes rivals Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5), Jordan Hone (Fiesta R5) and Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5). Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally3) spearheads the local challenge. Based at the Mallow Autograss Centre, the first of the day’s eight stages starts at 9.23am.

New Zealander Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) can clinch the European Rally Championship on the weekend’s Czech Rally Zlin where Derry’s and MI Academy driver Josh McErlean ((Hyundai i20 N Rally2) will have his first tarmac outing in the ERC series. Galway’s Aoife Raftery (Peugeot 208 Rally4) competes in the Junior category where Monaghan’s Mac Kierans co-drivers for Australian Max McRae (Peugeot 208 Rally4) the grandson of the legendary Jimmy McRae.