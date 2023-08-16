Laura Delany shines as Ireland secure series win over the Netherlands

Ireland took an unassailable 2-0 series lead after a 66-run victory over the Netherlands in the second Twenty20 international in Amsterdam.
Amy Hunter top-scored with 36 from 34 balls at the top of the order and was well supported by Orla Prendergast (25) and captain Laura Delany (20) as Ireland compiled 148 for six.
Robine Rijke was the pick of the home attack with three for 37.
The Netherlands started brightly with Iris Zwilling and Heather Siegers putting on 29 for the opening wicket but they slipped from 39 for one to 52 for six and never recovered to be dismissed for 82 in 15.5 overs.
Delany and Arlene Kelly did the bulk of the damage with figures of three for five and three for 11 respectively.
Ireland will look to complete a clean sweep in the third and final match of the series on Thursday.