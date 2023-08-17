O'Donnell targeting team and individual success in Budapest

He’s run in an Olympic final, a world final, and for Chris O’Donnell familiarity doesn’t so much breed contempt as comfort – an ability to stay calm amid the bright lights and searing heat of the big stage.

The 25-year-old will line up at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday morning as part of the Irish mixed 4x400m team, with a potential final to follow that evening. He’ll then be back on the track the following morning for the 400m heats – a weekend for which the Sligo sprinter has spent 11 months preparing.

“Last year, I made the mixed relay final and world (400m) semi-finals so I want to at least match that or perhaps better that,” he says. “The schedule is a bit more difficult considering last year I had a rest day (before) the 400m. If I can make the semi-final in that and run close to my PB or my PB, that will be absolutely amazing.”

O’Donnell’s best of 45.26 puts him joint second on the Irish all-time list behind David Gillick’s national record of 44.77. His best this year is 45.73, but his form has been coming to a boil of late, as shown by his 45.97 in poor conditions to win the national title last month.

“This year more than ever, there was a couple of setbacks with illness and injury, but never once did I doubt that I’d be here when it mattered.”

Having finished his degree at Loughborough University last year, O’Donnell continues to train there under coach Benke Blomkvist and alongside British internationals like Alex Haydock-Wilson and Charlie Dobson.

“I’m helping them get faster, they’re helping me get faster. It’s not a case of Ireland against England, we’re trying to help each other get faster and, yeah, when it comes to the race day, for 44 seconds we won’t be friends.”

O’Donnell hails from Grange, a small village that’s also home to swimming star Mona McSharry, who recently finished fifth in the world 100m breaststroke final. A recent trip there confirmed to O’Donnell how much his community is behind him.

“The amount of people coming up saying, ‘see you Budapest’ and you’re going, ‘you don’t even watch athletics!’ I’m led to believe there are going to be absolutely tonnes of Irish fans out there, so that’s going to spur me on.”

At O’Donnell’s level, athletics is not lucrative, but his world semi-final last year ensured enough funding to get by until next year's Paris Olympics.

“If I didn’t have the successful year, it would have been a case of, ‘what do we do?’ Of course it’s difficult, but I have to thank my parents for even buying pairs of spikes and (assisting with travel) because, when you’re trying to make it and you go to the races abroad, you have to fund those things.

"Getting support at the start was the difficult part and once I’m on it now, I’m in a comfortable position of knowing I can get through to Paris. Then my plan is absolutely to be running good enough times that I can move on from there.”

At the Tokyo Olympics and at last year’s World Championships, O’Donnell was part of the mixed relay teams that reached the final, but both times they were unable to replicate their performance in the heats, finishing eighth.

“I think in Tokyo, maybe we were guilty of, ‘oh we got to the final, this is amazing’ and you forget you’ve actually got a final to run the next day. When we did make the world final last year it made things easier because we’d been in that position, we know that there is going to be pandemonium on social media and our phones are going to be blowing up. Once you’ve done it once, you know what to expect. That helps a lot.”

He hasn’t shot the lights out yet this year, but O’Donnell’s trajectory has instilled confidence that things are clicking when it matters most.

“I’m coming into form,” he says. “Last year, I ran my PB early and didn’t manage to replicate it later in the year. I’m more than happy with the way it’s going this time around.”