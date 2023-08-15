Two Irish boats in the hunt at Sailing World Championships

Two Irish boats are in contention in the Gold fleet hunt at the halfway point of the Sailing World Championships at The Hague.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove lie tenth overall in the Men's Skiff event. With only two days of racing remaining, the target for Dickson and Waddilove will be to retain a top ten place, which will lead to both the medal race final on Friday.