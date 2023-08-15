Two Irish boats in the hunt at Sailing World Championships

Finn Lynch has achieved a Gold fleet spot, finishing the day in 21st place overall.
Ireland’s Finn Lynch leading the fleet. Pic: ©INPHO/David Branigan

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 21:31
Cian Locke

Two Irish boats are in contention in the Gold fleet hunt at the halfway point of the Sailing World Championships at The Hague.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove lie tenth overall in the Men's Skiff event. With only two days of racing remaining, the target for Dickson and Waddilove will be to retain a top ten place, which will lead to both the medal race final on Friday. 

It will also land them one of ten nation places available for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Finn Lynch has achieved a Gold fleet spot, finishing the day in 21st place overall. Having earlier been 8th overnight, he had a 20th place in the first race of the day which was delayed by two hours.

In the second race, Lynch appeared to have a clean start and won the race before discovering that he had been scored by the BFD Black Flag (immediate disqualification for early starting), a score that he dropped using the single event discard.

Elsewhere, Eve McMahon will now compete in the Silver division for the remainder of the series, having missed out on qualification for the Gold fleet.

"The tidal conditions are definitely proving to be a headache but it’s the same for everyone so adaptation is the priority," said James O'Callaghan, Irish Sailing's Performance Director. "The stakes are high and there are a lot of points still to be won over the next few days."

