Another Irish AFL signing expected in the coming weeks

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, list boss Nick Austin and national recruiting manager Mick Agresta attended kicking sessions in Dublin with dual Brownlow Medal winner Greg 'Diesel' Williams.
AFL-BOUND: Kerry's Rot Monahan scores a point under pressure from Cork's Colm Gillespie. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 08:20
Maurice Brosnan

Carlton are not the only AFL club set to make an Irish signing with St Kilda also reported to be closing in one on an international rookie.

On Monday, it emerged Carlton’s recent trip to Ireland saw them secure two talented Irish prospects, Longford’s Matt Duffy and Kerry’s Rob Monahan. As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, list boss Nick Austin and national recruiting manager Mick Agresta attended kicking sessions in Dublin with dual Brownlow Medal winner Greg 'Diesel' Williams.

St Kilda also conducted a scouting mission at the same time, according to SEN.com.au. List boss Stephen Silvagni flew from Australia to meet one specific player.

According to the Longford Leader, Duffy is currently in action with his club Dromard but has been offered a deal as a Category B Rookie by Carlton. He will be the first Longford man since Michael Quinn to make the move. Quinn joined Essendon in 2008 and played eight games.

Monahan was a Kerry U20 this season and is also a talented hurler. The Ardfert and Kilmoyley man is due to head to Australia in late October or early December.

There are currently 11 Irish players in the AFL and one in the VFL. Several are excelling, including Cork’s Mark Keane who returned to the sport earlier this year when he signed for the Adelaide Crows. Keane debuted last month and recently signed a two-extension until 2025.

He has made an immediate impact since coming into the first team, according to Crows star Rory Laird.

“He likes to take the game on, doesn’t he?” he told Australian radio station SEN last week. “He likes a shimmy here and there and likes to think of himself as a running half back, but he is a key back. He reads the ball well and is very aggressive with how he plays. He likes to take his mark and you can see it the first two weeks he played; he goes for marks more than spoils. He has fit in seamlessly.” 

Irish Down Under: Fionn O’Hara (Hawthorn) Conor Nash (Hawthorn), Oisin Mullin (Geelong), Mark O’Connor (Geelong), Zach Tuohy (Geelong) Conor McKenna (Brisbane), James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane (Adelaide) Darragh Joyce (Brisbane), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), Cian McBride (Essendon), Barry O’Connor (GWS Giants – VFL)

