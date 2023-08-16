Road bowling: McDonagh wins Dan O’Riordan Cup final by a bowl

Arthur McDonagh beat Michael Bohane by a bowl in the Dan O’Riordan Cup final at Bantry.

Bohane won the first exchange to McSweeney’s. McDonagh took over with a brilliant second, while Bohane was right with his second and third throws. Bohane regained ground with a big fourth shot to the farm. He might have anticipated closing the odds with his good fifth, but McDonagh hit back with an even better one to increase his lead.

Bohane just made Casey’s lane with his next. McDonagh responded with another big throw to light before Cronin’s. Bohane did exceptionally well to go past Cronin’s to stay in hot pursuit. He cut the odds to just 25m with his eighth. McDonagh gradually increased his lead again. It was close to a bowl approaching the junior line and he raised a full bowl with his shot out the last bend.

Gary Daly beat Aidan Murphy in the last shot of the feature score in the Shannonvale benefit series. It seemed to be all too easy for Daly in the opening sequence. He played a big first shot and continued to set the pace in the next five to raise a bowl facing out to Desmond’s.

Murphy kept up the pressure by opening Desmond’s in eight and when Daly unexpectedly missed with his seventh it was all level. Murphy closed the gap in the next three and won the lead with his 12th to the palms. Daly took the next one and led to the line, but Murphy stayed in the frame right to the end.

Together will the other senior players, north and south, they are in action again next Sunday at Ballincurrig for Day One of the Mick Barry Cup. That competition is modelled on the Dutch Champions Tour, with players accumulating points for head-to-head wins and overall placing. The top four qualify for the semi-finals, the winners of which advance to King of the Roads.

Wayne Parkes is already a step closer to that weekend, having beaten Paul Buckley in the last shot of their Jim O’Driscoll Cup tie at Ballincurrig. Buckley led all the way and looked a winner till he missed the last bend in two from the sycamores. That left Parkes back in for a last shot, which he won. Buckley got some recompense when he reversed the result at Shannonvale.

Munster Junior B champion, Noel O’Regan, added the Ballinacarriga cup to his 2023 collection when he beat Adrian Buttimer in the final. He raised a bowl three times and looked to be heading for two at one point, but Buttimer hung in there till the death.

Willie O’Donnell beat John Cahalane by two bowls in the Munster Junior C championship at Terelton. He led from the off and raised a bowl after this fourth. They contested that lead in the next three, but O’Donnell gained traction to the garage to go almost two clear. That lead was in play till O’Donnell’s big 14th to the speed limit sign.

Wayne Kingston finished strongly to displace Eoin O’Donovan in the last shot of a Munster Novice A tie at Templemichael.

Liam Murphy and Dave O’Brien will meet in what promises to be a very high standard Novice B final. Murphy put in an impressive second half at Firmount, where he beat Shaun Buckley. Buckley led by 70m after four, but Murphy gathered momentum to the cross where he won his first lead.

O’Brien was equally impressive against Seán Hegarty at Jagoes Mills. He led by almost a bowl after three to O’Brien’s cross and had well over two bowls after two huge shots to the double gates. Hegarty did well from there, but could not bridge the gap.

Gavin Crowley beat Colin O’Callaghan in a last shot showdown in the Novice C at Ballinacurra. He led by a bowl after three, but O’Callaghan fought back to win a good lead after nine. It was on a knife-edge to the line, with O’Callaghan leading by 30m for the last shot. Crowley won the last exchange by just 10m to get the verdict.

Mid-Cork representatives John A. Murphy and Donncha O’Donovan scored a double over East Cork-Waterford at Whitechurch. Murphy was far too strong for Michael O’Leary at Junior C, while O’Donovan got the better of Noel O’Driscoll in a very high octane Novice D tie. O’Driscoll really raised his game in the second half, but could not influence the result.

There is an open invitation to all current and prospective women bowlers to join “Hers Outdoor Evening” at Castletownkenneigh on Thursday evening. The event includes both an introduction to the sport for newcomers and a night of live entertainment.