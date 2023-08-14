Ireland openers star as Netherlands thrashed in first T20 International

Hunter and Lewis power Ireland to victory
Ireland openers star as Netherlands thrashed in first T20 International

Gaby Lewis made an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls against Netherlands. Picture: Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 18:51

Cricket

Ireland thrashed the Netherlands by 10 wickets in the first of their three-match T20 international series in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands were skittled for 92 after losing their first four wickets for 18 runs as Ireland's medium-pace bowler Arlene Kelly took five for 12 from her four overs.

Ireland openers Amy Hunter, 49 not out off 42 deliveries, and Gaby Lewis, who made an unbeaten 43 off 37, then swept their side to a convincing win, reaching their target at the start of the 15th over.

Robine Rijke (38), Phebe Molkenboer (23 not out) and number 11 Caroline De Lange (13) were the only Netherlands batters to reach double figures.

Kelly's five-wicket haul was supplemented by Georgina Dempsey's two for 13, while there was a wicket each for Orla Prendergast and Ava Canning.

The two sides meet at the same venue on both Wednesday and Thursday.

More in this section

Callum Devine takes victory at Hellfire Rally Callum Devine takes victory at Hellfire Rally
Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius - The O2 Arena Anthony Joshua confident fight with Deontay Wilder will happen ‘soon’
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 - Day Nine - Glasgow Double gold for Dunlevy and Kelly, Grimes takes silver
<p>SPORT ON TV: Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week. </p>

Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd