Ireland openers star as Netherlands thrashed in first T20 International

Cricket

Ireland thrashed the Netherlands by 10 wickets in the first of their three-match T20 international series in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands were skittled for 92 after losing their first four wickets for 18 runs as Ireland's medium-pace bowler Arlene Kelly took five for 12 from her four overs.

Ireland openers Amy Hunter, 49 not out off 42 deliveries, and Gaby Lewis, who made an unbeaten 43 off 37, then swept their side to a convincing win, reaching their target at the start of the 15th over.

Robine Rijke (38), Phebe Molkenboer (23 not out) and number 11 Caroline De Lange (13) were the only Netherlands batters to reach double figures.

Kelly's five-wicket haul was supplemented by Georgina Dempsey's two for 13, while there was a wicket each for Orla Prendergast and Ava Canning.

The two sides meet at the same venue on both Wednesday and Thursday.