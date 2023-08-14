Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week

Irish athletes have been very successful over the past few weeks in competition, can they carry over that good form into the World Athletics Championships and bring home medals and the FIFA Women's World Cup is nearing an end and this year there will be a new Champion.
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 12:37
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Women's World Cup final is taking place on Sunday at 11am in Stadium Australia with more than 80,000 people set to be in attendance. There will be a new winner with the 2015 and 2019 champions USA already knocked out of the competition. The game will be live on RTÈ, BBC 1 and UTV.

Set the Sky Box: The 19th Edition of the World Athletics Championships take place in Hungary from Saturday. 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will compete in the new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest. 23 Irish athletes will be competing with Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean leading the Irish charge for medals. The Championships will be live on Virgin Media, Eurosport and BBC.

Streaming Pick: Irish director Laura McGann is behind the Deepest Breath, a Netflix documentary that follows two freedivers Alessia Zecchini from Italy who is the current record holder with a dive of 113m and Dubliner Stephen Keenan who started out as an amateur explorer before becoming a freediver and then a safety diver. Learn about the basics of freediving and the impact of the extreme sport on the body and the brain. See the trailer below of this heart stopping, edge of your seat thriller like documentary. 

Monday August 14

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

6.30pm, Càdiz v Alavès, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

8pm, Man Utd v Wolves, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8.30pm, Athlètico Madrid v Granada, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

Tuesday August 15

9am, Spain v Sweden, FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, RTÈ 1 & BBC 1

2.45pm, Tour of Denmark, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

7.30pm, Servette v Rangers, Champions League Qualifier 3rd Round, BBC Scotland

8pm, Portsmouth v Exeter City, League 1, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday August 16

11am, Australia v England, FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 1

2.45pm, Tour of Denmark, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

8pm, Man City v Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup,  Virigin Media Two & TNT Sports 1

Thursday August 17

1pm, ISPS Handa World Invitational, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2.45pm, Tour of Denmark, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

3pm, Arctic Race of Norway, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 2

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

6pm, BMW Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm, Hearts v Rosenborg, Europa CL Qualifier 3rd Round, BBC Scotland

Friday August 18

1pm, ISPS Handa World Invitational, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2.45pm, Tour of Denmark, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

3pm, Arctic Race of Norway, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 2

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

4pm, Ireland v England, Women's EuroHockey Championship, Premier 1

6pm, BMW Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm, Mallorca v Villareal, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

7.30pm, Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta, WBO Intercontinential Super Bantumweight, TNT Sports 1

7.30pm, Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Action

8pm, Metz v Marseille, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Leeds v West Brom, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8.05pm, Bayonne v Toulouse, Top 14, viaplay

8.30pm, Valencia v Las Palmas, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

Saturday August 19

7.35am, GWS Giants v Essendon, AFL, TNT Sports

7.40am, World Championships, Athletics, Virgin Media Two & Eurosport 1 & BBC 2

8am, Women's Asian Open, Triathlon, Eurosport 2

9am, Third place play-off, FIFA Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & UTV

10.25am, St Kilda v Geelong Cats, AFL, TNT Sports 

12.30pm, Plymouth v Southampton, Championship, Sky Sports Football

12.30pm, Horley Town v AFC Croyton Atheletic, FA Cup Preliminary Round, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & BBC iPlayer

1pm, Leinster v Ulster, Women's Interprovincials, TG4

1pm, Racing 92 v Bordeaux Bègles, Top 14, Premier 2

1.30pm, Newbury, Racing, UTV

1:30pm, ISPS Handa World Invitational, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Tour of Denmark, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

2.15pm, Arctic Race of Norway, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 2

3pm, Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League, Premier 1

3.15pm, Munster v Connacht, Women's Interprovincials, TG4

3.15pm, Wales v South Africa, World Cup warm-up, Amazon Prime & Premier 2

4pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

4pm, Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5pm, Peamount v Bohemians, Women's Premier League, TG4

5.30pm, Ireland v  England, World Cup warm-up, RTÈ 2 & Amazon Prime

5.30pm, Italy v Romania, World Cup warm-ups, Amazon Prime & Premier

5.30pm, Frosinone v Napoli, Serie A, TNT Sports 2

5.30pm, Borussia Dortmund v Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Tottenham v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

6.30pm, Almerìa v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV

6.30pm, BMW Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

7.15pm, Ireland v Scotland, Women's EuroHockey Championship, Premier 2

7.45pm, Inter v Monza, Serie A, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Toulouse v PSG, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

8pm, Man City v Newcastle, Premier League, TNT Sports 1

8.05pm, France v Fiji, World Cup warm-ups, Amazon Prime & Premier

8.30pm, Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, LaLigaTV

Sunday August 20

6.05am, World Championships, Athletics, Virgin Media Two & Eurosport 1 & BBC 2

6.20am, Melbourne v Hawthorn, AFL, TNT Sports 3

7.40am, Fremantle v Port Adelaide, AFL, TNT Sports 1

8am, Men's Asian Open, Triathlon, Eurosport 2

11am, Women's World Cup Final, FIFA Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 1 & UTV

11am, ISPS Handa World Invitational, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, Norwich City v Millwall, Championship, Sky Sports Football

2pm, Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2.05pm, TBC, Club Championships, TG4

2.30pm, Union Berlin v Mainz, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

3pm, Arctic Race of Norway, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 2

3pm, Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish League Cup, Premier 1

4.05pm, Monaco v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

4.30pm, West Ham v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sport PL

4.30pm, Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Darmstadt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

4.30pm, Girona v Getafe, La Liga, Premier 2 & LaLigaTV

4.30pm, BMW Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5pm, W&S Open, WTA, Amazon Prime

5.30pm, Roma v Salernitana, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

6.30pm, Barcelona v Càdiz, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

7.45pm, Udinese v Juventus, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

7.45pm, Lecce v Lazio, Serie A, TNT Sports 4

7.45pm, Lens v Rennes, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

8.30pm, Real Betis v Athlètico Madrid, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier

