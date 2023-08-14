Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: Women's World Cup final is taking place on Sunday at 11am in Stadium Australia with more than 80,000 people set to be in attendance. There will be a new winner with the 2015 and 2019 champions USA already knocked out of the competition. The game will be live on RTÈ, BBC 1 and UTV.

Set the Sky Box: The 19th Edition of the World Athletics Championships take place in Hungary from Saturday. 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will compete in the new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest. 23 Irish athletes will be competing with Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean leading the Irish charge for medals. The Championships will be live on Virgin Media, Eurosport and BBC.