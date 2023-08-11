Pender and Duffy debut as Ireland defend Aga Khan

Manager Michael Blake has named his foursome who will set out to defend the Aga Khan Trophy for Ireland at the victory in the FEI Longines Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS tomorrow.

Ireland will jump fifth of the eight nations as they bid to recreate the magic of last year’s triumph, a 24th win at the event for Ireland, but a first since 2015.

There are two changes from last year's team, with Michael Pender and Michael Duffy coming in for their debuts in place of Max Wachmann and Conor Swail. Shane Sweetnam and Cian O'Connor remain from last year, with Daniel Coyle selected as reserve.

Also competing are Mexico, The Netherlands, Spain, Great Britain, Belgium, France and Switzerland.

Blake said: “I'm very confident, I have named a strong team – but there are very strong teams here.

“Michel Duffy has been on three Nations Cup teams this season with Cinca 3 and jumped five clear rounds out of six. So we will start off with him as our first rider in.

“Michael Pender has jumped in two Nations Cup and was outstanding in Rome with HHS Calais.

“We are going to put Cian in third, which some might find unusual. He’s on a new horse to him, who is less experienced, so he can go in and jump his own round without as much pressure.

“Shane is on one of the best horses in the world right now, so we’re going to let him carry the weight of the world and put him in last.”

Blake has no fears for Pender and Duffy. “These lads began all those years ago when jumping in the 12.2 class on the Friday evening here. All we are doing is switching them from the Friday evening to the Friday afternoon.

"Michael Pender is in there because he aced it for us in Rome and as I have said Michael Duffy has jumped five clear rounds of six this season in Nations Cups.”