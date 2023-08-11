'That's the calibre they want to be and can be' - Adeleke and Mageean can reach medal-winning heights 

The past few days have brought a reminder that Irish athletics has a special generation of talent rising through the ranks – the gold medal by Elizabeth Ndudi and silver by Nick Griggs at the European U-20 Championships the latest indicators of a future lined with possibility.

But Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director, knows the true measure of the sport’s health will be seen at the World Championships, which gets underway in Budapest next week.

In the event’s 40-year history, only two Irish athletes have won medals on the track – Eamonn Coghlan and Sonia O’Sullivan – with race walkers Gillian O’Sullivan, Olive Loughnane and Rob Heffernan the only athletes to reach the podium since Sonia’s 5000m gold in 1995.

Hopes are high that Rhasidat Adeleke or Ciara Mageean can end that drought, but McNamara knows how cutthroat it will be.

“If we come home with a medal it would be absolutely incredible, but it is so difficult,” he says. “You go back to Sonia and Eamonn – they're probably the two greatest names that we've ever had in the sport who medalled on the track. That is the sort of territory Ciara and Rhasidat want to be in, that's the calibre they want to be and can be.”

While many might define success through medals, McNamara looks more at the depth across the board. Ireland had only one top-eight finish at last year’s World Championships – the mixed 4x400m relay – but nine top-24 finishes. What would constitute success in Budapest?

“Looking at world lists, it's reasonable to suggest we will continue that trajectory – we're looking at probably two top-eights, maybe 10 top-24s,” says McNamara.

“From a macro level, the projections have rarely erred. On a micro level, individual athletes excel or underperform but generally it balances out. I would love to think this will be our most successful global championship for some time in terms of the depth of performance across the range of events.

“We're all conscious of where Ciara and Rhasidat sit in the world. The bottom line is they're not seeded to medal at these championships, if you look at the raw data. It will take three really high-quality rounds to make the top eight, but there are opportunities to medal and both will be thinking about that.

"Rarely have we gone into a champs with that range of athletes ranked so highly, whether it's Brian (Fay) with his 13:01 (5000m), Sarah (Lavin) with her hurdle marks, so I'll be surprised if this isn't perceived as a successful championship.”

And what of those U-20 medals? McNamara isn’t prone to hyperbole about what they signal.

“We are a nation of five or six million at this stage and we do need to be winning medals at that level. We’re not going to be winning medals or (getting) top eights (at senior) if we don’t see them come through at that level. It’s a stretch to say it’s a special generation or a golden generation, but in terms of trends it’s very, very positive. We have athletes who look like they could make a mark on a global stage at senior level.”

Much of the Irish team is already at the holding camp in Samorin, Slovakia, a two-hour drive from Budapest – a rehearsal for next year’s pre-Olympic camp which will be a similar distance south of Paris.

“This camp isn’t coming cheap but it’s certainly worth the investment,” says McNamara. “The championships in and of itself is very, very important, but this is more than that. It’s the dress rehearsal for the squad for what we’re trying to achieve over the next 12 months.”