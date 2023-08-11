Teen Ndudi takes giant leap forward for Irish athletics

With one small step as she climbed the medal rostrum, Elizabeth Ndudi took one giant leap forward for Irish athletics.

The 18-year-old Dubliner became the first Irish field eventer in history to claim gold at the European U-20 Championships, her national U-20 record of 6.56m in Jerusalem yesterday leaving her “in shock”.

In an event of fine margins, just 6cm separated the top four, but none of her rivals could reach Ndudi’s third-round mark, with Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova taking silver with 6.54m and Germany’s Laura Raquel Muller bronze with 6.51m.

“I can’t believe I actually won,” said Ndudi. “I was so hungry to win, I’ve been repeating to myself every day, ‘I will be under-20 long jump champion,’ and now I’ve done it. It was a lot of pressure, I owed it to myself to get on that podium and now that it’s done, I’m so relieved.”

Ndudi grew up in Sandyford, Dublin with a mother who’s half-Irish, half-Dutch and a Nigerian father. They moved to France at the age of 11, where she’s lived since, coached by Julien Guilard at Racing Club Nantes.

She won the Irish senior indoor and outdoor long jump titles this year for Dundrum South Dublin, a club she first joined at the age of eight, her mother bringing her there after witnessing her speed in sports days at St Attracta’s national school.

“Straight away I loved it,” she said.

With gold under her belt, a new world is now ahead. Ndudi will enrol at the University of Illinois on scholarship later this month, where she’ll be coached by Petros Kyprianou, who has guided a horde of world-class long jumpers.

She could qualify for the Olympics next year either by hitting the automatic standard of 6.86m or via a high world ranking.

“My coach thinks it’s ambitious, but I’m a very ambitious person,” she said. “I said at the end of the summer I wanted to jump 6.50m, 6.60m and now that that’s happened, in a year I could get the improvement to get the Olympic standard.”