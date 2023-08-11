Motorsport: Devine and Moffett renew battle at Hellfire Rally

A three-week trilogy between the top two Irish rally drivers Derry’s Callum Devine and Monaghan’s Josh Moffett switches to their Triton National Rally Championship title bid in Sunday’s ALMC Hellfire Rally in Oldcastle.

The nine-stage event marks a return for the Dublin-based club after a six-year hiatus.

Moffett and Devine are the main protagonists in both the Triton National series and the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Championship. Sunday’s event is sandwiched between ITRC rounds - last week’s Cork “20” and next week’s title deciding Ulster Rally where Devine holds the edge.

For now though, it’s Moffett that has the advantage in the national campaign - he leads the Derry driver by twenty-one points. In the five rounds to date, Moffett has three wins while Devine has two but has skipped one event.

The series is based on the best six scores from eight rounds and while it is still all to play for, a Moffett win would be key.

Yet, it’s been nine weeks since Moffett beat his principal rival.

Moffett said: "A win in Oldcastle will be definitely be important for the championship, we (with co-driver Keith Moriarty) are still trying to get to terms with the Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car and the conditions. We will certainly be trying our best to make it work.”

Having pulled his entry for the Cork ’20” Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2) will be aiming to retain his recent good form having endured a torrid time earlier in the season. Mathematically, the former triple national champion currently third in the series, still has a chance of the title, but needs the leading duo to have some non-finishes.

Boyle is in a battle with his son Michael and Cork’s Daniel Cronin, both in VW Polo GTi R5’s for third spot where they are covered by a ten point frame.

The top ten in Oldcastle also features the VW Polo GTi R5’s of Dubliner Gareth MacHale and Waterford’s Andrew Purcell, Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5) and the Citroen C3 Rally2 cars of Maynooth’s Paul Barrett and British driver Steve Wood.

The main contenders in the two-wheel drive category are Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90 GTR), Monaghan’s Daniel McKenna (Ford Escort) and Richard Moffett, Cavan’s Chris Armstrong and Gary Kiernan in Ford Escorts and Meath’s Jonathan Pringle, also in a Ford Escort.

Meanwhile, Welsh driver and last year’s winner Meirion Evans heads the 100+ entry list for next week’s Ulster Rally that will decide the outcome of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, it also dovetails as a round of the British Rally Championship where Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin has decided to withdraw from series where he was chasing a record-equalling fifth British title.

Trailing leader and French ace Adrien Fourmaux by 44 points Cronin said: “Realistically, the championship is out of reach at this stage. There is no point in throwing more finance and effort at it and it takes a lot of both to do the series.”

The Ulster Rally top ten is: 1. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5); 2. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 3. Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 4. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 5. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 6. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7. Cathan McCourt/TBA (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 8. Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 9. Euan Thorburn/Keir Beaton (VW Polo GTi R5); 10. James Ford/Neil Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2).