Mageean: 'I'm back fighting fit and ready to go to battle'

She’s been here before, but never quite like this. For the first time in her career, Ciara Mageean will go into a major global championship as a genuine medal contender, looking to carry her sparkling form on the circuit to the stage where it matters most.

“I'm going out there ready to go to battle,” she says of next week’s World Championships in Budapest. “I'm prepared to toe the line and give my all, the same as I ever do, and I know that I can mix it with the best in the world.”

Mageean will start her 1500m campaign on Saturday week. While she’s been to two World Championships and two Olympics before, this time around so much more looks possible, even if reaching the podium would require the race of her life. Her best result at this level was her 10th-place finish in the 2019 world final, but back then Mageean had never broken four minutes for 1500m, never sniffed a victory in a Diamond League. Now, she’s the fastest Irishwoman in history at 800m, 1000m, 1500m and the mile, her 1500m PB of 3:56.63 carrying her to victory at Brussels Diamond League last year.

In Monaco last month, Mageean obliterated the Irish mile record and clocked the fifth fastest women’s time in history with 4:14.58, finishing second to Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the two-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist who set world records in the 1500, mile and 5000m this summer.

Mageean describes Kipyegon as an “absolutely fantastic women, a great competitor,” adding, “you wouldn’t meet a nicer athlete.” She was one of the first to congratulate Kipyegon on her world records in Florence and Monaco, but with a slew of positive doping tests emerging from Kenya in recent years, does she have faith in Faith? Mageean’s approach on this front has long been to avoid wasting time or energy on something she can’t control.

“As an athlete, I’m in my own path,” she says. “Witnessing Faith’s world records this year has just been phenomenal. I am more than delighted for her to cross the line and for me to be able to give her an embrace and say, ‘You quite possibly are the greatest of all time.’ It’s an absolute privilege to toe the line with her.”

Mageean credits the Athletics Integrity Unit for “doing a great job” in cleaning up her sport and says: “They seem to be really trying to be at forefront in clamping down. I think we’re a very good sport in that we hold people accountable like that.”

In Monaco, Mageean cut a remarkably confident figure on the start line. Was that a reflection of how she felt?

“Oh Jesus, if you'd read my little post-Monaco review that I put in my diary, I was quite nervous going in. Quite often you have a little good angel and bad angel on your shoulder that's telling you different things. Toeing the line, I was like: ‘My training has gone well, I'm just going out here to run. You know you're in good shape, just give it your all.’ Whenever I boil it down to that, I take away a little bit of the emotion because sometimes that can be a little overwhelming.”

Mageean’s current form is a far cry from where she was starting the year. In December, she tore her peroneal tendon and spent most of January wearing a giant protective boot while on training camp in Flagstaff, Arizona. But she didn’t panic. “I am very lucky to have the head on my shoulders that I have and that comes from years of experience. I know that you don't need a smooth path towards a successful season.”

She’s been training at altitude in St Moritz, Switzerland of late and chose not to come home for last month’s nationals, having had “a bit of a niggle” after her mile record in Monaco. “Nothing to worry about, but me being an athlete of the age I am (31), not that I'm very old, but I just have to manage things going through race season. I chatted to Athletics Ireland and explained the situation and they were in agreement to make the decision that’s best for the performance going towards Budapest. It gave me time to recover and to get my body in the right place, and now I'm back fighting fit and ready to go to battle.”

Does she have a specific goal in Budapest?

“I do have a target,” she says.

Would she like to share it?

“No,” she laughs.

She can say this much, though: she’s ready.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a championship. Whatever the outcome of that will be, will be, but I know I'm in the best shape I've ever been and I'll do everything out on that track.”