Griggs can handle heat to take podium berth in Jerusalem 

The European Athletics U-20 Championships have been around for more than half a century, though in 26 previous editions, Ireland has produced just seven champions.

It speaks to the rising tide of talent in the sport here that three of those came at the last edition in 2021.

In Tallinn, Estonia two years ago, Rhasidat Adeleke won the sprint double, Cian McPhillips won the 1500m while a 16-year-old few had heard of, Nick Griggs, sprang a surprise to win the 3000m. No Irish athlete has ever reached the podium at two editions of these championships, but the Tyrone teenager can do just that in Jerusalem, Israel today.

The heat will be intense, the competition fierce, but Griggs has shown a capacity to handle it. He will go to the line as favourite in the 3000m final, though the Newmills native knows nothing is promised at this level.

Griggs has been in flying form this summer and looked as composed and classy as ever when coasting through his heat on Monday, fist-bumping his rivals as he approached the line. Still, he knows it’s a much harder task than in 2021.

“Everyone else is really unbelievable and the standard is so much more difficult than it was two years ago,” he said. “But I'll just go out there and do my best.”

His chief threat could be Jonathan Grahn, who set Swedish U20 records of 3:37.06 for 1500m and 7:54.66 for 3000m, both of which put him just one second behind Griggs, who tops the rankings.

Griggs has prepared for the conditions by layering up to induce overheating on many runs in recent weeks and by spending several half-hour stints in the sauna, and while his excellent endurance and acute tactical nous are undoubted, this will likely boil down to a test of speed.

He’s generously gifted in that department too, but he’ll need to produce his very best to successfully defend his title. The race takes place at 5.35pm Irish time and can be watched on Allathletics.tv.

Elsewhere, Leevale’s Lucy-May Sleeman finished eighth in the women’s 100m final last night in 11.81, having run a lifetime best of 11.54 in the semi-final. The 19-year-old had finished fifth in the 200m semi-final earlier in the day, just missing the final with a season’s best of 24.10.

Victoria Amiadamen and Fintan Dewhirst clocked respective lifetime bests of 59.77 and 51.49 to advance to the 400m hurdles semi-finals, while Maeve O’Neill produced a storming finish to advance to tomorrow’s 800m final on time in 2:07.50. Oisin Joyce (javelin) and Ava Rochford (high jump) will both be in action in finals today.