€1.3M total prize fund up for grabs as RDS Dublin Horse Show returns 

The RDS Dublin Horse Show returns once again with headline events, the Longines International Grand Prix of Ireland and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland, forming €600,000 of a total prize fund of over €1.3 million up for grabs throughout the five-day event.

The 148th edition of the show - worth €50 million to the Irish economy - kicks off today, 9th August, and will feature a total of 168 classes and competitions. 1,600 horses & ponies are set to take part on-site over the five days.

Furthermore, In celebrating the positive impact that equestrianism has had on society in general, the RDS is once again bringing back ‘Positive Strides’ to the RDS Dublin Horse Show. The initiative is sponsored by Mannon Farm and this year’s nominated charity is the Irish equine organisation, Festina Lente.

Pat Hanly, RDS Dublin Horse Show director said: “We are very excited about the 148th RDS Dublin Horse Show with 168 classes and competitions both internationally and national and a total prize fund of over €1.3m; the Show is the highlight of the Irish Sport Horse Industry and contributes €50 million to the Irish economy.

“Last year we were overwhelmed with the public’s response to the Positive Strides initiative that highlighted the value of the human/horse relationship. This year we are hoping that we can shine a light on this incredible organisation which is at the forefront of equine therapy and an exemplar in the development of our interaction with the horse. "

Hanly added: "Those of us that enjoy horses are only too aware of the positive impact horses can have on people's mental and physical wellbeing and the Show is delighted to partner with Festina Lente in showcasing what it does so well.”

The RDS Dublin Horse Show is the largest summer event in Dublin, attracting over 120,000 visitors over the five days. The 2023 Show runs from Wednesday 9 to Sunday 13 August.