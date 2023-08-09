Road Bowling: Sexton showing kind of promise that could challenge Mallon

While Kelly Mallon deserves all the plaudits for an historic and compelling All-Ireland senior championship win, Ellen Sexton’s weekend U18 win at Eglish deserves more than an honourable mention for best supporting role.

In her U18 win, Sexton showed the kind of promise that could see her challenge the all-conquering Mallon in the coming years. She demonstrated incredible composure, grit, determination and no small measure of sheer class in her win over Ulster’s Michaela Greene.

Mallon of course emerged a fully formed butterfly simultaneously winning at adult and underage level before steamrolling all before her in an astonishing career.

Sexton, is graduating from a top school too. She and her sisters have won six All-Irelands. If bowling was a team game then they would make Timoleague the Ballyhale Shamrocks of bowling. This latest All-Ireland medal needs a special place in the family trophy cabinet though.

Michaela Greene is no ordinary player and showed more on Sunday than many winners of this title. She beat Sexton’s opening shot. She then beat a big second one from Sexton by 80m. Sexton looked to be in trouble at this point, but she changed all that in a flash of pure class. She drove a fast low bowl down the track that scorched past the school cross. From siege to the offensive in a single act.

While Greene missed that tip, she hit back instantly with a brilliant bowl. After that, doubts might have troubled a lesser player, but it just spurred another rocket from Sexton to the big tree. That put her a bowl clear. Greene challenged well in the following shots, but Sexton had just too much speed, focus and that relentlessness that all great champions have to sap the spirit from their opponents.

She was almost two bowls clear at Kelly’s lane, she had the full two at McNally’s. She drove on like a panzer division, raising a third and refusing to concede a single chance to her opponent. That was as complete a performance as Kelly Mallon’s.

She was being mentored by her sister Hannah, who has four of the family All-Ireland medals. As the score progressed, there was a sense that soon they will be like the Murphy brothers, David and Aidan, driving each other on for the big national and international honours.

Tommy O’Sullivan romped to his All-Ireland U18 title too. He is a player of incredible natural ability, there is no ceiling for his potential achievements. If he should take one observation from Ellen Sexton’s performance it is to be more ruthless. It is hard to find fault with someone who won by two bowls, but in reality he could have won by four.

He got an unexpectedly difficult challenge from Oisín Gribben, which he took time to get past. O’Sullivan is playing in the men’s intermediate championship, he is in the second league from the top and was playing against a player who also won the Ulster U16 title. On paper this should not have been a contest, but in the early stages it certainly was.

Gribben was tenacious and was still just 15m off the lead after five to Kelly’s lane. In three more O’Sullivan had stretched his lead to almost a bowl at the old school. He raised a bowl with a big shot past Ewing’s corner. He had raised a second bowl after two big shots up to and away from Hunter’s corner.

The expectation would be for him to continue to accumulate odds, but he didn’t do that. A mistake with his second last, momentarily cost him the second bowl. He rectified that with a brilliant last one, but on another day such lenience with an opponent could be very costly.

Tommy O’Donoghue beat Dan Sweeney by two bowls in the Boys U14 final. That completed a special family double as his brother John won the U16 final last month at Ballincurrig. While John is full of dash and class, Tommy is a more measured player, that is gifted with an incredible technique.

Sweeney edged a nervous opening exchange and did well to just miss a huge second shot from O’Donoghue. They were level after four to the old school. They both played super bowls from there. Two big shots in succession gave O’Donoghue a bowl lead after seven. Sweeney stuck with him till a brilliant shot past Moy Point put O’Donoghue almost two clear.

Brian Wilmot, had the consolation of a win over Ulster’s Pete Carr in place of the All-Ireland intermediate final. A shocking football injury stripped Ethan Rafferty of the chance to represent his county and province in that one and Wilmot the opportunity to win it on the road.