Good day on track at the UCI World Championship for Irish athletes

Ireland had a positive day at the UCI World Championships today as the main action was firmly on the track in Glasgow.

There were encouraging performances from Chris Burns, Richael Timothy and the men's tandem duo Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen in the Para-cycling Track World Championships. Alice Sharpe and Lara Gillespie battled through a tough women's Madison race in the Track World Championships.

Chris Burns set a new National record when he finished sixth in the MC2 1km time trial today on track in a blistering time of 1:14.377. In the final, the Banbridge man matched his qualifying performance. After four track events Burns placed sixth overall in the Omnium rankings matching his performance in Paris at the 2022 World Championships.

Richael Timothy competed in the WC3 500m time trial setting a time of 42.354. Timothy has one event left Tuesday's scratch race.

In the Track World Championships, Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe combined for the 30km Madison race. In a tough field, Ireland earned a point in the early sprint to sit eighth but the favourites upped the pace and much of the field were lapped and Ireland dropped to eleventh place.

This did not phase the duo and they kept a high pace in the following laps to pick up another point in a sprint before a chaotic finale.

Sharpe suffered a crash with an Australian rider but got back to her feet quickly and continued before anther crash with nine laps to go saw Gillespie crash after a Dutch rider fell into her path, seeing the race neutralised.

Gillespie was also able to get back on her bike and continue as the Irish pair finished 12th place in the race.

Sharpe speaking after the race “Lara’s crash was really unlucky there, she got smashed down onto so there was nowhere (to go) and then I just got caught by a resting rider, whether to go left or right and I picked the wrong way and then I crashed.

“But on the whole, it was quite a positive race. Worlds is always a level up from the Nations Cups so whilst we did lose a lap, I think we can be pleased with our performance as a whole and there’s something to work on moving forwards.

“Last year at worlds we were just totally outclassed and yeah it was quite demoralising, but I think we’ve taken a big step forward here so it’s something positive to work on for the next lot of Nations Cups and hopefully to take into the Olympics because that was still a good performance and we’ll still have good points there for qualification.”

Sharpe spoke about the level and intensity of the Madison “That is the way the Madison is, you have to be super aggressive and the race was just getting more and more physical. As well as dodging bodies and there’s so much to look at, you have to be assertive and throw your weight around a bit and make sure you’re not getting pushed out of the way and hold your position.”

The Grand Fondo Individual Time Trials took place with a number of Irish rider competing. After coming agonisingly close to a medal in the Gran Fondo Road Race on Friday, Paul Kennedy sealed an impressive silver medal in the 40-44 age grade in the 22.8km Time Trial.

Tuesday sees Para-cycling Track, Cross-country and BMX Freestyle Flatland take centre stage. 52-year-old BMX Freestyle Flatland veteran Dino Jeffers represents Ireland for the first time at the World Championships. Jeffers is a deaf rider who has competed in the UK and around Europe since the early 1990's.

Speaking about competing “I'm so happy and proud to be representing my country at the world UCI championships in Glasgow and being given the chance to show what Deaf people can do.

"My hope and aim is to continue to teach and encourage young Deaf & Hearing people to take up our sport.”

