The Irish in the AFL have never had a season like this

Before Limerick’s triumphant four-in-a-row, former Kilkenny minor All-Ireland winning captain Darragh Joyce took a moment and looked around him. The Brisbane Lions defender is one of 11 Irish players currently in the AFL. He realised they had subtly scaled a new peak.

His heart would be in Croke Park, yearning as Kilkenny’s challenge came up short. His head was coming to terms with a new Australian reality. One where ‘the Irish experiment’ is dead.

It was justifiably labelled an experiment in the 1980s, born in a newspaper ad and kicked off with a punt on the likes of Jim Stynes and Sean Wight. Who knew how they would fare? Now there is a proven track record. In July three Irish players played together for the first time, Geelong’s Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor and Oisin Mullin. The same day Tuohy broke Stynes' long-standing Irish AFL appearance record. He and O’Connor are already Premiership champions.

There was more history that weekend. In one round, seven Irish players featured. Pre- Covid, there was a round with six Irishmen in action. Colin O’Riordan has since retired and Conor Glass returned to lead Derry’s resurgence. As well as the Cats trio, Brisbane’s Conor McKenna and James Madden played in Round 17. So did Hawthorn’s Conor Nash and GWS Giants’ Callum Brown. Together they have broken new ground.

“Just thinking about it now, Callum has been going really well,” said Joyce. “The Geelong boys have always been excellent.

“James (Madden) got in the team here recently after some great form and I was hoping all three of us could play together but he was unlucky and hurt his shoulder. I reckon because Zach and Mark had such a great season last year, Zach’s was a fairytale really, now they expect the Irish to be there or thereabouts and doing their thing.

“I obviously don’t buy into it too much. It is great to see the boys going well and whatnot but at the end of the day, they are rival clubs.”

Yet the feat still surpassed understandable club loyalties. In the entire 2022 season, Irish players scored a combined 12 goals. So far this campaign it is 26. Previously they were shoe-horned in as half-backs. It was the standard spot. That has changed too.

“Zach can play any position on the field,” Joyce explained. “Mark is the same, he changed things up by going into the midfield and tagging Lachie Neale a few years ago. Conor Nash has brought another level to that in midfield. Those guys have stepped up. It is a wave that have come in now and are really hitting their straps. They look at Irish players differently now.”

In recent weeks Mark Keane, Brown and Madden all signed new contracts. Keane just returned to the sport this year and just debuted for Adelaide. He shone and was rewarded with a two-year extension shortly after.

Mullin was the third quickest Irish debutant ever, behind Longford’s Mickey Quinn and current team-mate O’Connor. The rising tide has brought more into the coaching boat too. Colin O’Riordan is in a Coaching role with Sydney Swans AFLW outfit. Cork’s Shane Lehane is the club’s Athletic Performance coach. Tadhg Kennelly is the head of the GWS academy. North Melbourne’s Head of Performance is Irishman Kevin White. Mark Killgallon is the strength and conditioning coach at West Coast Eagles.

More athletes will follow, shortly. Carlton are currently conducting a scouting mission visiting players across the county and attending trials. They are not the only club showing interest. In the women’s game, there is an ongoing takeover. An astonishing 33 Irish players are signed on for the upcoming season, due to start on September 1.

From the outside looking in, it all appears sudden. Take Derry prodigy Callum Brown. Before this year, he had played a total of ten games since signing in 2018. There was a string of one-year contracts and murmured hopes of a Red Hand return.

The 22-year-old was overlooked by the GWS selection panel for the first seven rounds. A patchy start saw coach Adam Kingsley shake it up and select him. He has played 12 games since. The Limavady man quickly became a fan favourite and one of their key marking targets as a club-record winning streak of seven games followed. The reward was a two-year deal. Since he left for Sydney, he dreamed of flying his family out for a trip. That will soon become a reality.

Everyone who opts for the offer Down Under has their own complicated and unique backstory but their reason for going usually boils down to the same basic fact. It is because they love sport and have an opportunity to play it for a living. Simple. They want the professional lifestyle and the test that comes with it. And it is a serious test.

Brown’s rise was far from rapid. It is a relentless, day-by-day, rung by rung grind. Starting out at the bottom of the barrel as the worst player on the list with one clear goal: To prove the Irish can do as well as the Aussies.

A goal he expressed publicly. He also stated he’d love to play as a forward even though he was more comfortable down back. That is where he spent his time in training. After all, that is where Irish players always line out. Even when he kicked two goals in his first on-field match and filled in as a forward against Hawthorn last year, notching four, it was solely due to a lack of bodies.

There were tough meetings and frank warnings all along. On more than one occasion list manager Jason McCartney gave it to him straight: ‘We know you have it, but you’re not showing it.’ Finally, it clicked. Thanks to his perseverance and their realisation he is actually a forward. Brown has scored 11 goals in recent months.

Despite all of that, the only guarantee is the toll. That is not unique to Irish players, it is true for every player. They all reside on a similar footing. The breakthrough might require an open exchange or some good fortune or a change of coach.

Conor Nash endured a largely frustrating 2021 until legendary coach Alastair Clarkson stepped down. Reserve coach Sam Mitchell took over. At that lower level, Nash was a star midfielder. Mitchell was convinced that could transfer to the top. The Meath native is now a mainstay and enforcer. Nash has received 12 votes in the AFL Coaches Player of the Year leaderboard for 2023 so far.

Mitchell’s advice to the former Leinster rugby academy prospect when he picked him was straightforward: “Trust your instincts. Be Irish.” This crop are redefining what that means.