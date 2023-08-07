Motors: Fourth successive win for Devine and O'Sullivan

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan maintained their remarkable form with a fourth successive victory in the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, this time on the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally. They led initially but had to use all their pace to reel in long time leaders Welsh duo of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) to win by just 2.7s.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) slipped back on the final leg and finished 50.1s further behind.

From the very start it was evident that the trio were on a mission. Leaves that were blown from the trees by the heavy winds made parts of the stages to the south of Castlelyons quite tricky.

Devine made the best start and led Moffett by 2.9s with Evans another 1.1s in arrears. A cautious Devine lost the lead on SS2 as Evans made most of the harder compound tyre he had chosen. It powered him into a 5.3s lead over Devine.

Moffett set a great time on SS3 to move into to second as Devine lost time with his choice of soft compound tyre.

Evans set the pace on all but one of the four stages near Tallow and Inch and ended the day 6.8s ahead of Devine with Moffett another 4.2s away.

British driver James Ford (Citroen C3 Rally2) was quite content to be the best of rest even if he was 38.7s off third spot while Ryan Loughran, who tore part of the front wing off after he clattered a bale on SS1 followed.

Belfast’s Jonny Greer and Dubliner Robert Barrable, both in Citroen C3 Rally2 cars, found it difficult to match the top pace. Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy, also in a Citroen headed the local challenge, interestingly, he opted not to look at his times until the end of the day where he was some 31s ahead of the Fiesta Rally2 of David Guest, who lost time with brake problems; Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) completed the top ten.

Yesterday (Sunday) Moffett lost pace with his rivals, the set-up of his Hyundai not suiting the wet roads. Devine was best on the morning opener and cut Evans’ lead to 3.2s. He stormed through SS13 and into a 4.6s lead but Evans responded on the next stage to reduce the margin to 2.7s.

All hinged on the final stage, however, as top competitors made their way through it was neutralised due to an incident involving a historic crew, who were uninjured with results based on the those at the end of the previous stage. With his latest win Devine is now 14 points ahead of both Moffett and Evans prior to the Ulster Rally final round in two weeks.

Tyrone’s Ryan Loughran in a Fiesta Rally 2 in fourth headed the Citroens C3 Rally 2 cars of James Ford, Jonny Greer and Robert Barrable.

David Guest in a Fiesta Rally2 was the top local driver in eighth followed by fellow locals Owen Murphy in a Citroen and Jason McSweeney in a Skoda Fabia. Cal McCarthy’s fine drive ended on SS10 when he slid off.

Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty won the Modified category in both the rally and the championship.

Armagh’s Trevor Wilson (Ford Escort) took a dramatic final stage win in the Historics and Clonakilty’s Darragh O’Donovan (Honda Civic) won the Juniors.

Meanwhile, Welsh driver Elfyn Evans (Toyota GR Yaris) won the Secto Rally Finland where his Toyota Gazoo Racing team mate and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera crashed out of the lead on Friday. Evans has cut Rovanpera’ s points advantage from 55 to 25 with four rounds remaining. Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) finished 57.6s behind with Takamoto Katsuta and his Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston 57.6s further behind. Irish drivers Josh McErlean and Eamonn Kelly, both in Hyundai i20 N Rally2 cars were 19th and 23rd respectively.

O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally (Round 6, Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship) Rathcormac: 1. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 1h.48m. 33.3s; 2. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+2.7s; 3. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+52.8s; 4. R. Loughran/G. Doherty (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 04.2s; 5. J. Ford/N. Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 14.5s; 6. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 30.2s; 7. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+3m. 09.1s; 8. D. Guest/J. McGrath (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+4m. 15.4s; 9. O. Murphy/A. Nestor (Citroen C3 Rally2)+5m. 00.9s; 10. J. McSweeney/L. Brennan (Skoda Fabia R5)+5m. 06.6s.