Season best times for Irish trio at Para Swimming Championships

Róisín Ní Riain finished in fifth in the S13 400m Freestyle final in a time of 04:42.74. Her final event is on Sunday in the 200m IM.
Season best times for Irish trio at Para Swimming Championships

SEASON BEST TIMES:  Roisin Ni Riain of Ireland competes in Women's 400m Freestyle S13 final at the Manchester Aquatics Centre. Pic: Phil Bryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 23:36
Fiona Halligan

All three Irish swimmers in action in Manchester at the Para Swimmig World Championships on Saturday posted season best times in their respective finals.

Róisín Ní Riain finished in fifth in the S13 400m Freestyle final in a time of 04:42.74. Her final event is on Sunday in the 200m IM.

Nì Riain said after her final "I'm happy enough with it, I would like to be a little bit faster maybe under my PB but it’s a long race and I’ve not done that much freestyle work this year so a time like that I’ll take it."

Barry McClements finished the championships with a season best time of 01:05.90 finishing in sixth place in the 100m Backstroke final.

Speaking after the race McClements said "It went good. I was focusing more on the 100m fly this year but that’s my fourth-fastest time ever so I’m happy".

Silver medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Nicole Turner was last to compete on Saturday evening finishing in fifth overall with a time of 01:41.35 in the S6 100m Breatstroke.

"Being two seconds away from a bronze medal some would say can be heart-wrenching but to be honest I really enjoyed that event. It is an event that I love to swim whether it be a medal performance or not I just love to get into it and have a bit of fun," said Turner.

The penultimate day of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships takes place on Sunday and is another busy day for Team Ireland.

Tokoyo gold medalist Ellen Keane takes part in the 100m Breaststroke at 9.05am while Turner and Dearbhaile Brady will face each other in the 50m Butterfly final at 7.23pm in what will be Brady's first appearance at the World Championships.

More in this section

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Hilton London Syon Park Dillian Whyte vows to prove his innocence after doping test ‘adverse finding’
CJ Fulton 5/8/2023 Ireland come from behind for dramatic win over Luxembourg
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Hilton London Syon Park Anthony Joshua fight off after Dillian Whyte drug test returns ‘adverse’ finding
<p>WITHDRAWN: Thomas Barr forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships due to injury. Pic:©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Thomas Barr withdraws from World Championships

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd