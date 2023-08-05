Season best times for Irish trio at Para Swimming Championships

All three Irish swimmers in action in Manchester at the Para Swimmig World Championships on Saturday posted season best times in their respective finals.

Róisín Ní Riain finished in fifth in the S13 400m Freestyle final in a time of 04:42.74. Her final event is on Sunday in the 200m IM.

Nì Riain said after her final "I'm happy enough with it, I would like to be a little bit faster maybe under my PB but it’s a long race and I’ve not done that much freestyle work this year so a time like that I’ll take it."

Barry McClements finished the championships with a season best time of 01:05.90 finishing in sixth place in the 100m Backstroke final.

Speaking after the race McClements said "It went good. I was focusing more on the 100m fly this year but that’s my fourth-fastest time ever so I’m happy".

Silver medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Nicole Turner was last to compete on Saturday evening finishing in fifth overall with a time of 01:41.35 in the S6 100m Breatstroke.

"Being two seconds away from a bronze medal some would say can be heart-wrenching but to be honest I really enjoyed that event. It is an event that I love to swim whether it be a medal performance or not I just love to get into it and have a bit of fun," said Turner.

The penultimate day of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships takes place on Sunday and is another busy day for Team Ireland.

Tokoyo gold medalist Ellen Keane takes part in the 100m Breaststroke at 9.05am while Turner and Dearbhaile Brady will face each other in the 50m Butterfly final at 7.23pm in what will be Brady's first appearance at the World Championships.