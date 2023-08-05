Ireland come from behind for dramatic win over Luxembourg

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Group G

Ireland 79 Luxembourg 76

Ireland remain composed as they battled from behind to secure a dramatic win over Luxembourg in front of a sold-out National Basketball Arena to secure second spot in Group G of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers.

Jordan Blount and CJ Fulton led the way for the Irish side with Blount finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while Fulton picked up 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ireland started the contest out well with five points from Fulton in the opening two minutes with a pair of free throws and a three point jump shot sending Ireland 8-4 in front. Ireland lead 17-8 near the midpoint after swift link-up play set Sean Flood up for a three followed by Neal Quinn landing a turnaround jumpshot shortly afterwards.

Luxembourg called a timeout but Ireland continued to their scoring from the three point line from Taiwo Badmus and Fulton to leave Ireland 23-10 in front.

Luxembourg battled their way into the contest but Flood scored the last points of the quarter to leave Ireland 29-20 up. However momentum was with the visitors and they took the lead 31-30 in the fourth minute of the second quarter through Axel Laurent's layup.

In the second quarter Ireland's offence did not have much joy until a five point run by Blount levelled the game 36 apiece with just over two minutes to go. However, eight seconds later Luxembourg's captain Laurent converted from the three point line. Fulton helped Ireland to a much needed three pointer with just seconds left in to the half time break to leave Ireland two points behind 43-41.

Blount continued where he left off in the third quarter with back-to-back layups propelling Ireland back in front 51-47 three minutes in. A neat pass from quinn and a Lorcan Murphy layup through traffice saw him put Ireland 56-49 in front with four minutes to go thanks to an additional converted free throw after he had been fouled.

Luxembourg responded by going on a 14 point run with a Bob Melcher three pointer and a Laurent dunk among their scores. Murphy gave Ireland a much needed two pointer in the dying seconds of the third quarter to leave Ireland trailing 63-59.

Sam Alajiki got Ireland two points to start the final quarter but Luxembourg Melcher followed with a layup to leave them 65-61 ahead. A brilliant block from Alajiki was followed by a John Carroll layup to leave it 65-63 with two minutes gone.

The tension grew as Alajiki scored a three pointer to level the game 68 apiece. However, Ireland lost the influential Blount with three minutes remaining with an unsportsmanlike foul that was his fifth offence. A blow to Ireland but they responded with a three pointer from Fulton which brought the home crowd to their feet. Ireland went 74-70 up after a Badmus layup with two minutes to go but there was more drama to come.

Clancy Rugg held his nerve to score a three pointer for Luxembourg to put Luxembourg back in the lead but this was quickly followed by a Quinn two pointer to edge Ireland back in front with 32 seconds left on the clock. Badmus converted one of two free throws to make it a two point game.

Rugg layup attempt for Luxembourg failed to drop and at the other end Fulton earned an offensive foul and cooly slotted his two free throws to leave Ireland ahead by four points which proved to be enough to get the win with the final score 79-75.

Head coach Mark Keenan said: “We had our moments in the game, but credit to the guys – lots of teams would have folded with five minutes to go. We just hung in the game and switched to zone defence, it gave us a good few stops and then just converting at the end. Our defensive rebounding when we needed it, the zone they definitely couldn’t handle. I am delighted for the guys, it could easily have gone the other way, but we hung right in to the end.”

Keenan added: “Guys stepped up when we needed it, Jordan (Blount) kept us in the game for a good bit and then obviously with him going out Sam (Alajiki) stepped up, CJ (Fulton) stepped up, big (Neal) Quinn stepped up, Taiwo (Badmus) too, they all stepped up.”