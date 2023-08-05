Thomas Barr withdraws from World Championships

The 31-year-old had been due to compete in his fifth straight World Championships in the 400m hurdles and had been hoping to make his first ever final at the event.
WITHDRAWN: Thomas Barr forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships due to injury. Pic:©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 17:41
Cathal Dennehy

Thomas Barr has been forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest after sustaining an injury in training this week.

The 31-year-old had been due to compete in his fifth straight World Championships in the 400m hurdles and had been hoping to make his first ever final at the event. Barr's form had been progressing well in recent weeks and last weekend in Santry, the 2016 Olympic finalist won his 11th national title in dire conditions, clocking 49.83.

An additional 22 Irish athletes will still take to competition in Budapest in two weeks' time alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the 35,000-seater National Athletics Stadium. The squad is the largest Ireland has ever selected for the event, with Ciara Mageean in the 1500m and Rhasidat Adeleke in the 400m expected to be the leading Irish hopes for a podium finish.

