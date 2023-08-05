Thomas Barr withdraws from World Championships

Thomas Barr has been forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest after sustaining an injury in training this week.

The 31-year-old had been due to compete in his fifth straight World Championships in the 400m hurdles and had been hoping to make his first ever final at the event. Barr's form had been progressing well in recent weeks and last weekend in Santry, the 2016 Olympic finalist won his 11th national title in dire conditions, clocking 49.83.