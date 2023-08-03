Healy ending season early to get body ready for next year

Irish sprinter Phil Healy has announced that she is ending her season earlier than planned to help her body to recover and get ready for a big year next year ahead of the Olympics in Paris. Healy said it had been a very tough 16 months with the diagnosis of her Autoimmune Disease.

In a statement on social media, Healy said that she was giving an 'honest and transparent explanation' of what has been happening over the last number of months.

"Unfortunately I've decided to end my season a little earlier than planned. I need to give my body the best chance of recovering as we go into a big year, ahead of another Olympic Games.

"It's been an extremely tough and testing 16 months both mentally and physically, where I questioned continuing with the sport many times.

"However, nothing is ever linear so we battled on and made a lot of progress in terms of the diagnosis, treatment and regulation of my Autoimmune Disease. We just lost a lot of consistency and time, training wise.

Healy went on to thank her medical and support team who helped her during her diagnosis "A special thanks to my medical and support team in Beaumont, UPMC, Waterford and Sport Ireland. And of course to my sponsors for their continued support, in what has been a less than ideal season performance wise.

"As always, this journey would not be possible without Shane's help, guidance and support. He's been there every step of the way, despite it being an equally testing time for a coach."

Speaking to her relay team-mates, Healy said it was a tough call to pull out at this stage of the season.

"Of course I would love to continue the season with the 4x400m relay girls as they prepare for the World Championships after we qualified together at Europeans last year.

"A tough call withdrawing from selection, but right now it's all about recovering mentally and physically and getting my body back to where it needs to be. I'm looking forward to watching all of the Irish team in their respective events at the championships and wish them all the very best of luck.