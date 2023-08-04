Defending champ Josh Moffett to stick with brother Sam's car for Cork '20' 

The Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship is nearing its journey’s end with the weekend’s penultimate round, the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally hosting an intriguing 15-stage contest between the main protagonists.

Defending champion and indeed last year’s Cork ‘20’ winner Monaghan’s Josh Moffett has already made one decision to shape his bid to retain both titles. He has decided to campaign the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 belonging to his brother Sam rather than revert to his own older specification Hyundai i20 R5. Some indecision had crept in following his second place (with the newer car) to arch-rival Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) in the recent Sligo Rally.

He said: “We will stay with Sam’s car, we will give it our best shot and hopefully get the win. It’s two long days of rallying and we will certainly be trying.”

With Derry’s Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) in a rich vein of form - winning the last three rounds of the ITRC and the a national event win in Sligo, victory in Cork would certainly tighten his grip on his title bid. However, with fifty per cent bonus points on offer for the final round Ulster Rally in two weeks’ time, the contest is far from over. Between both events there are 52 championship points on offer.

“Last year Meirion (Evans) had never won a round until the Ulster and Josh had won four rallies up to that point and ended up winning by just two points.”

With weather conditions also likely to play a part, Devine added, “Sligo was our first wet rally since Galway and West Cork when we struggled at the start of the year. I think I took more confidence away from that, but the three (ITRC event) wins were great too. Josh won’t be hanging about, he managed to pip us in Cork last year.”

Welsh ace Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) really needs a win to boost his bid and will need to be at the pace from the very start. Occasionally during the year the likes of Robert Barrable and Jonny Greer, both in Citroen C3 Rally2 cars, have stayed with the leading trio, but have never really managed consistent performances. Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5) makes his first appearance in this season’s ITRC as former champion Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2) has shown a return to his former pace.

The top ten is completed by Ryan Loughran (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Owen Murphy and David Kelly, both in Citroen C3 Rally2 cars. Wolverhampton’s Duncan Williams (Escort RS1800) has all but won the Historic section that will run first on the road.

The Junior ITRC series rests between Cork pair Robbie O’Hanlon and Darragh O’Donovan and Cavan’s Ben McIntyre, all in Honda Civics. The event is based at the Cork Marts complex near Rathcormac with Saturday’s opening stage at 9.00am.

One of the most iconic events of the World Rally Championship, the Secto Automotive Rally Finland has yet to be chalked off by series leader Kalle Rovanpera (22), who arrives in his home town of Jyvaskyla with a massive 55-point series lead. It’s also a home event for his Toyota Gazoo Racing with team principal Jari-Matti Latvala coming out of retirement for what will be his 210th WR event.

The Irish contingent features MI Academy driver Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) and Eamonn Kelly, the latter in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 run by Estonian outfit RedGrey - his prize for winning last year’s Junior British Rally Championship.

Brendan Cumiskey (Fiesta Rally3) along with Enda McCormack and John Coyne in Hyundai i20 N Rally2 cars and Paul Rowley (Fiesta Rally2) are also competing.