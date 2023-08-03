'I said I’d rather die trying' - Late arrival Nic Dhomhnaill thriving in the heat of battle

She was a late arrival to running, but for Íde Nic Dhomhnaill, winning the national 5000m title could be just the beginning.

The 38-year-old West Limerick AC athlete was always a contender at last weekend’s National Championships in Santry, ever since running 15:36 for 5km on the roads in May, but still, she was an underdog – pitched in against two Olympians and other seasoned internationals.

It was a chaotic, captivating race that boiled down to a three-woman tussle on the penultimate lap, with Nic Dhomhnaill – a native of Newcastlewest and a teacher at Gaelscoil Naomh Pádraig in Lucan – blasting past longtime leader Roisin Flanagan.

“I said I’d rather die trying,” she says. “(In the home straight) I was goosed, I felt I was running into the ground and I was like, ‘Jesus, don’t panic, you have it.’”

She did, the victory leading to her first meeting with Sonia O’Sullivan, who draped the gold medal around her neck. “That was lovely,” says Nic Dhomhnaill.

There was another Irish great in her thoughts too, Jerry Kiernan, who’d been a key part of her journey. Nic Dhomhnaill played Gaelic football, soccer and camogie in her youth, only taking up running at 27 after moving to Dublin.

In those early years, her results were moderate, like her training, but after linking up with Kiernan she upped her volume to 70-80 miles a week, juggling it with her career and being a mother to two boys, Rossa (3) and Darach (1).

“Sometimes it’s (a lot), but I love running so I can’t ever stop. At times it’s tough but I run for my head, primarily. It’s how you feel when you run.”

Kiernan understood that and was the perfect mentor.

“He really made you want to run well, he gave you the hunger.”

When he died in January 2021, Kiernan’s friend Murt Coleman took the coaching baton. Under his guidance, Nic Dhomhnaill kept improving. She won bronze over 5000m last year before making her marathon debut in Berlin, running 2:38:11.

She knows much more is possible and she’ll get a good indicator at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon later this month. After that, she’ll target the National Cross Country Championships in November, hoping to earn a spot at the Europeans in Brussels. A spring marathon may follow, and next summer’s European Championships in Rome look within reach.

All this seemed once so unlikely, Nic Dhomhnaill watching her parents head out running when she was a teenager and never quite seeing the attraction.

“It’s funny how you become your parents,” she laughs. While many might be starting to regress at 38, she knows her performance graph is different, her rise having shades of Sinead Diver, the Mayo native who only found running in her 30s and who, at 45, became the fastest Irish female marathoner of all time, clocking 2:21:34.

But thoughts of what Nic Dhomhnaill might achieve in the future have no need to clog up her present, last Sunday remaining, as she puts it, “a brilliant day”.