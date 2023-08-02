Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron rematch confirmed for Dublin in November

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will take place in Dublin at the end of this year it has been officially confirmed.

Cameron will put her undisputed super-lightweight world titles on the line for a second time against Taylor at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday November 25.

Northampton’s Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) handed undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor the first defeat of her career to remain undisputed ruler at 140 pounds when they met in the Irish capital back in May.

Despite coming into the fight defending her belts, Cameron was seen as a major underdog for Taylor’s first fight in Ireland in her seven-year professional career – but the 32-year-old Brit stunned the home crowd by scoring a majority decision victory.

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” Cameron told DAZN, who will broadcast the rematch worldwide.

“To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie.

"I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

Taylor admitted she is delighted the rematch has been agreed and is looking forward to another testing night in front of a home crowd.

“I'm delighted the rematch has been made and really can't wait for another huge night in November,” she said. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”